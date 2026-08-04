Two Texas A&M Players Named to Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List

On Monday morning, the Maxwell Football Club announced that Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver and quarterback Marcel Reed were among the candidates on the Maxwell Award preseason watch list.

This is the second year that Craver has been with the program, and it is the fourth calendar year that Reed has been with the program. Both have been staples in taking this program to the next level since head coach Mike Elko arrived in College Station, Texas.

The Maxwell Football Club is a huge honor to be a part of, as it has been around since 1935 as the oldest football organization of its kind in America. The club is known for being heavily involved in community volunteerism and leadership, and it recognizes performances at the high school, collegiate, and professional levels.

Their award is given annually and acknowledges the most outstanding player in college football, and Craver or Reed might be that honorary star.

Watch List Worthy

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) warms up before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This duo is going into their second year playing together and has built phenomenal chemistry on and off the field. Reed was able to connect with Craver 59 times for a total of 917 yards that resulted in touchdowns. Arguably one of their most memorable plays came on an 86-yard touchdown on the road against Notre Dame.

Both were key contributors to last year’s offense, which was a major reason for getting to the first-ever College Football Playoff, and are set for another huge season ahead.

Reed, the Nashville native, is entering his redshirt junior season and was recently announced as a team captain. Over his collegiate career, he has slung the ball around for a total of 5,407 yards to go along with 41 career passing touchdowns.

As a 6-foot-1 gunslinger, Reed has completed 62 percent of his passes and sits at an average of 200.3 yards per game. To add to that, a massive part of his game is his mobility, where he has logged a total of 1,085 rushing yards, with 14 touchdowns.

A few more things that he has added to his resume include making 21 starts, where he has registered 300+ yards nine times, and numerous touchdowns in 17 games, along with at least two touchdowns in 15 of the 27 games he has appeared in.

For the Birmingham, Alabama native, Craver has played a big role in that success, as he has reeled in multiple receptions that have been tallied for multiple scores. He was an All-SEC third-team selection and was also named a 2025 Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist.

He has three 100+ receiving-yard games and played a role in the rushing game with 11 attempts for 81 yards last year. Going into this year, he will once again show off his burst of speed, solid footwork, and precise route running as a talented wide receiver who was named a Media Preseason All-SEC First Team as an all-purpose player.

Between the two, both are very deserving to be mentioned for this award and are gearing up for fall camp before getting to play in their first action on Saturday, September 5 at Kyle Field against Missouri State.

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