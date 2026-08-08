Terry Bussey Continues to Expand His Offensive Role

The Texas A&M Aggies found success last season in ways the program had yet seen, including capping off the year with the school's first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff, and one of the best regular seasons in recent memory.

Wanting to replicate that success and prove that something is being built by head coach Mike Elko in College Station, the reloading of the roster ahead of the 2026 season remains paramount to finding a path back into the postseason this year.

While much of the offensive focus remains on returning quarterback Marcel Reed, receiver Terry Bussey could be the ace up the sleeve that completely changes the outlook for the Aggies' season as he continues to grow into his expanded role.

Why Bussey is an Immense Talent

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) and Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) celebrate after a touchdown during the first quarter at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Expectations were sky-high for Bussey when he arrived in College Station. He was ranked as the No. 1 receiver in the class while finishing as the No. 11 prospect in the country, and the coaching staff viewed him as one of the crown jewels who would be a significant impact player during his time on campus.

In the last two seasons for Bussey, he saw 25 games, including making an appearance in every game last season. He enters the year with 411 yards on 35 receptions and one touchdown, and is averaging 11.7 yards per reception over that time frame.

How He Changes the Offense

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) eludes the tackle of Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bussey, showing what he can do in limited time frames, has already been viewed as one of the potential X-factors for the Aggies in 2026. While sporting a slightly smaller frame, 5-foot-1, he is 205 pounds and has the muscle and pure strength to win consistent one-on-one matchups on the outside.

He won't be the feature of the offense this season, as Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton are bound to get the lion's share of work again, but that might be beneficial for Bussey. While defenses are keyed on them, he has elite speed and crisp route-running, both of which will give him an edge as defenses look elsewhere.

The coaching staff has spoken about his growth this offseason, resulting in more trust in him to be a key contributor this season, including potentially getting a shot at punt return. The offense will be more creative, going more empty sets, allowing more opportunity for Bussey to be on the field, and as he has grown over the offseason, he could prove himself to be the key that helps unlock the offense this season.

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