4 Immediate Takeaways From Texas A&M's Win vs. Arkansas

Texas A&M hosted Arkansas for the Southwest Classic on Saturday night, which returned to College Station for the first time since 2020.

​Both the Aggies and Razorbacks hoped for their first SEC win to build momentum heading into Week 6, and head coach Mike Elko’s program came out on top, avoiding a slide to the bottom of the conference standings.

​After a sloppy few weeks for the Maroon and White, things turned around. Both the offense and defense finished the job in a victory, with these being four immediate takeaways from the much-needed win.

Third Quarter Improvements

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Going into the third quarter, the Aggies had only posted 24 combined points through four games in the third quarter. This has not been a bright spot for this team, as halftime adjustments have not worked in their favor.

​LSU and Kentucky both scored 21 points in the third quarter against A&M and got outcoached. Arizona State also scored 10 of their own points, bringing the total to 52 points allowed.

This time around, the Razorbacks' offense hung zero points on the scoreboard in that third quarter, and the Aggies registered seven points.

​The Aggies needed to allow fewer than 21 points to avoid a third straight game of allowing 20 or more, and they handled their business this time. The defense allowed a total of 214 yards, and quarterback KJ Jackson had 111 of those yards in the air.

A scenario arose when Arkansas rapidly moved the offense down the field after Jackson’s 30-yard explosive scramble kept the chains moving, then got into the red zone and found itself in a fourth-and-short situation at the three-yard line.

​A&M’s defense read the play perfectly, with safety Marcus Ratcliffe making the first contact before safety Dalton Brooks and defensive tackle Landon Rink swarmed running back Braylon Russell to force the turnover on downs.

​The clock continued to drain as the A&M offense returned to the field after that major stop and moved the sticks into Arkansas territory, preventing the defense from getting Jackson’s offense back on the field, which resulted in a scoreless third quarter for Silverfield's program.

A&M’s Offense Pounded the Football

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) celebrates after scoreing a touchdown with tight end Richie Anderson III (84) during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After one quarter of action, it was clear quarterback Marcel Reed would run the offense more by using his mobility and handing the ball off to his running backs. Just look at the numbers.

​On A&M’s first offensive drive, 21 of the 28 yards came on the run, with running backs Rueben Owens and KJ Edwards setting the tone early, and five of the six rushes led to the first score of the evening, credited to freshman running back Carsyn Baker for the 2-yard touchdown.

After that drive, offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins dialed up more runs to give Reed more opportunities to use his wheels, and he did so three times for 31 yards. His longest run of the drive went for 23 yards to set up Edwards, who took it to the house untouched for a 20-yard touchdown on a 10-play, 78-yard drive that put A&M up 14-0.

At the end of the half, the Maroon and White tallied 133 yards on the ground with Reed leading the way with 55 of those yards. Owens and Edwards each had eight carries going into intermission, with Edwards at 45 yards and Owens at 27.

The Aggies wrapped it up with the run game logging 231 yards. Not too shabby.

Mike Elko Has Found His Kicker

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies place kicker David Olano (24) reacts after kicking a field goal during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are no questions regarding whether the Aggies can roll the dice and send out their kicker onto the field anymore. Illinois transfer kicker, David Olano, has proven to be Mr. Reliable when his team needs to nail kicks.

​A&M posted 24 points at halftime, and on all three touchdowns, Olano was a perfect three-for-three on extra points. He wrapped up going 4-of-4.

To close out the fifth drive of the night, time was not on the offensive side, and the drive stalled before time expired, so Olano ran out for a field goal attempt to put his team up three possessions. He finished the job going to the break by booting a 57-yard field goal through the uprights, giving the Aggies a 17-point lead.

Not once, but twice, Olano connected from long range, drilling his second field goal from 50 yards out to open the fourth quarter. His numbers going into Week 5 were 5-for-5 on field goals, and he will remain one of the 30 kickers who were perfect on their attempts. He was 2-of-3 on kicks of 50+ yards, adding more outstanding numbers to his collegiate career.

​Red Zone Conversions

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going to halftime, Elko's crew was 3-of-3 in the red zone. That was a significant reason for the early success that allowed Elko’s offense to dominate the time of possession.

A&M’s first two drives of the night resulted in touchdowns. On that opening drive in front of a crowd of over 100,000 fans, the offense drove down the field in eight plays for 28 yards. There were no turnovers, and the momentum grew on that drive, where Reed’s legs set up the 10-yard missile to wide receiver Mario Craver before Edwards capped it off with his first touchdown and longest run of the season.

After a punt on the third drive, the Aggies controlled the ball for over eight minutes and had 11 plays in the red zone, where short yardage kept piling up before Reed capped the drive with a one-yard keeper.

The Aggies’ offense concluded its stellar night by going 4-of-5 in the red zone. That fourth trip ended with Edwards galloping in for the score, and the fifth trip ended in a stop.

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