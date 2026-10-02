Marcel Reed Gets Immediate Chance to Respond Against Arkansas

This is the get-right game for Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed.

It has to be. Time is running out.

Two losses are not ideal, and part of that falls on the Aggies not being able to get on a roll offensively, which starts with the leader.

Completing passes has been a troubling area that head coach Mike Elko & Co. have seen, and they know adversity has hit this group of men. Some of those errors, though, can be erased this weekend when Arkansas comes to town if offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins can dial up the right plays this unit can run and execute fully.

The offensive line must do its job and not give up a four-sack day it did against LSU, but Reed can't keep throwing errant passes that don't give his wide receivers a chance to thrive.

Passing Struggles

Aggies Quarterback Marcel Reed 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Check out what the Nashville, Tennessee native has done through four games, especially his completion percentage.

In Week 1, Missouri State’s defense couldn't limit Reed’s offense, and he completed 21 of 30 passes for a 70 percent completion percentage.

The following week against Arizona State, the numbers dipped slightly but were enough to get the job done in a 48-20 win to move to 2-0. Reed completed 15 passes for 163 yards on 25 attempts, throwing three touchdowns.

Things fell apart after that as the numbers continued to spiral downward. The Kentucky defense tore apart much of the momentum the A&M offense had after holding them to only seven points in the first half, and it didn’t get much better afterward. Reed threw for the most yards of the season but did so while trailing by too much to have any shot at a comeback.

He finished 26-of-49 for 236 yards, with a season-high 49 passes thrown and a 53.1 completion percentage.

On the road in Week 4 against LSU, things went from bad to worse. The 6-foot-1 playmaker completed a season-low 10 passes on 26 attempts for only 106 yards. Nothing went right, as a season-low 38.5 completion percentage was certainly concerning and eyebrow-raising.

Without a doubt, there is a lot of work to do to get this passing game functioning at a better rate. Reed has to be locked in and get his mind right because there is a lot on the line.

As long as he can clean up the mistakes after breaking down the film, have his offensive line give him more time in traffic, and hit his receivers in stride, perhaps this matchup against the Razorbacks’ defense that is tied for No. 15 in scoring defense is just what he needed to face for a reset.

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