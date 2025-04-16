4-Star Offensive Lineman Lists Texas A&M In Final Schools

All Aggies

Mike Elko could potentially have another interior offensive lineman on his squad.

Aaron Raley

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; SEC Nation host Laura speaks with Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
The Texas A&M Aggies could be adding another weapon to the front lines of their offense.

Pupungatoa Katoa, an interior lineman in the class of 2026, has listed his three options for schools and included the Texas A&M Aggies, in addition to the Oklahoma Sooners and the SMU Mustangs, per Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Katoa, a monster of a player who stands 6'4 and weighs 370 pounds, has been called a "mauler" in the run game, which would pair him very well with the Aggie backfield.

Patoa is currently scheduled to take an official visit to College Station on June 13.

The Aggies are returning all five starters from the 2024 season in 2025, and Patoa would work perfectly to fill any holes left in the gap by any graduated players should he choose to reside in College Station.

Patoa currently suits up for Trinity Trojans of Trinity High School in Euless, TX, near the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The big man is also taking a visit to Tennessee with the Volunteers in late June, but the Aggies, Mustangs, and Sooners remain his main three options as of now.

The Aggies made an offer to Patoa earlier the month, and the lineman currently holds a four-star rating according to the ratings on Rivals, and is currently ranked as the 35th best player in the state of Texas in the class of 2026 and the 11th best offensive lineman.

A commitment date has yet to be announced for the Euless native, but it would be interesting to see how the Aggie run game would fare with Patoa on the line.

