Texas A&M Aggies Trending to Land Oklahoma Sooners De-commit
As much as Mike Elko has lost during the transfer portal openings, there's no doubt that he plans to gain all of it back.
And if he plays his cards right, four-star Steele (Cibolo, TX) running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. could find himself in maroon and white threads next season.
The San Antonio Steele originally committed to the Oklahoma Sooners but eventually wound up decommitting last week. Since then, talks with him and the Aggies have picked up steam, with the On3 Recruiting Predictions giving the Ags a 97% chance of landing the 195 lb. running back.
“I’m going to go through the process, but out of my top schools is Texas A&M,” Hatton told On3. “From coach Elko to coach (Collin) Klein and of course Coach (Trooper Taylor), they have set the bar high and made it clear what the plan is for me in what they are building.”
Should the Aggies land Hatton Jr., he would join a group of talented Aggie backs including Le'Veon Moss, Rueben Owens, Amari Daniels, and E.J. Smith. Plenty of fresh legs to give support to Marcel Reed.
As a sophomore in 2023, Hatton rushed for 1,222 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging more than five yards per carry. His stats for his junior season have yet to be updated.
He currently sits as a consensus four-star recruit and ranks as the No. 55 player in the nation, the No. 5 running back, and the No. 6 player in Texas for the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
