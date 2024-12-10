All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Trending to Land Oklahoma Sooners De-commit

Mike Elko and the Aggies now have a near perfect chance to land a four-star running back.

Aaron Raley

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko talks with an official during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko talks with an official during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

As much as Mike Elko has lost during the transfer portal openings, there's no doubt that he plans to gain all of it back.

And if he plays his cards right, four-star Steele (Cibolo, TX) running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. could find himself in maroon and white threads next season.

The San Antonio Steele originally committed to the Oklahoma Sooners but eventually wound up decommitting last week. Since then, talks with him and the Aggies have picked up steam, with the On3 Recruiting Predictions giving the Ags a 97% chance of landing the 195 lb. running back.

“I’m going to go through the process, but out of my top schools is Texas A&M,” Hatton told On3. “From coach Elko to coach (Collin) Klein and of course Coach (Trooper Taylor), they have set the bar high and made it clear what the plan is for me in what they are building.”

Should the Aggies land Hatton Jr., he would join a group of talented Aggie backs including Le'Veon Moss, Rueben Owens, Amari Daniels, and E.J. Smith. Plenty of fresh legs to give support to Marcel Reed.

As a sophomore in 2023, Hatton rushed for 1,222 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging more than five yards per carry. His stats for his junior season have yet to be updated.

He currently sits as a consensus four-star recruit and ranks as the No. 55 player in the nation, the No. 5 running back, and the No. 6 player in Texas for the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

Texas A&M Aggies 'Likely' to Host Georgia Bulldogs Transfer, Per Report

Texas A&M President Gen. Mark Welsh III Announces Online Ticket Pull Starting In 2025

Another Signee in Historic 2022 Texas A&M Recruiting Class to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Texas A&M Punter Officially Enters Transfer Portal

Texas A&M Aggies Star Nic Scourton To Enter 2025 NFL Draft

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Recruiting