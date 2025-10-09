All Aggies

4-Star Texas A&M Commit Cancels Visit to Auburn

Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies have seemed to lock down another 2026 recruit for good.

Oct 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies' offense right now is already incredible enough, both in terms of personnel and the skills that said personnel possess week in and week out on the gridiron.

And now, next year, the offense will officially be receiving an upgrade at the tight end position after four-star recruit Kaeden Johnson, who committed to the Aggies in June, announced via Rivals that he had cancelled his official visit he was supposed to pay the Auburn Tigers this weekend in their match against Georgia, and would be returning to College Station to watch the Aggies take on the Florida Gators Saturday night.

With current tight ends such as Amari Niblack, Nate Boerkircher, and Theo Melin Ohrstrom in their upperclassman years, the youthfulness of Johnson is just what the Aggies need at the position.

Johnson's Father Is An Auburn Alumnus

Johnson's father, Spencer, was a defensive lineman for the Tigers before spending a nine-year career in the NFL, four with the Minnesota Vikings and five with the Buffalo Bills, which definitely had to have had some influence on Kaeden wanting to follow in his father's footsteps, especially after getting an offer from Auburn in July.

Texas A&M Aggies tight end Amari Niblack (84) runs the ball against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field.
Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Amari Niblack (84) runs the ball during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

However, Johnson's interest in the Tigers might have lessened after he attended Texas A&M's 16-10 defeat of Auburn two weeks ago at Kyle Field, which saw the Tigers fail to convert a single third down on 13 attempts, an elite defensive performance from the Maroon and White.

Johnson's relationship with Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, as well as tight end coach Christian Ellsworth, has also been well-documented.

Johnson, a 6'5, 215-pound tight end and quarterback out of Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City, TX, is currently ranked the 20th-best at his position in the 2026 class and the 42nd-best player out of the entire state of Texas, according to 247Sports.

Texas A&M has a well-documented history with the tight end position, namely with Jace Sternberger in 2018, when he caught 48 passes for 832 yards and 10 touchdowns in his lone season, as well as Jalen Wydermyer, who caught 118 passes for 1,468 yards and 16 touchdowns over his three seasons with the Aggies from 2019-2021.

As Mike Elko settled in as head coach for the Aggies last year, the tight end position saw scarce production, but Theo Melin Ohrstrom and Tre Watson were still able to find the end zone, and Ohrstrom and Boerkircher have both scored touchdowns for the Aggies in the 2025 season, and Johnson will look to continue the trend of elite play at the position when he makes his way to the university.

