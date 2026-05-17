5 Arizona State Players Texas A&M Fans Need To Know For Next Season

The second game of the Texas A&M Aggies' schedule next season is an opportunity for a high-tier SEC team to weigh itself against what will possibly be a high-tier Big 12 team in the Arizona State Sun Devils, giving the Aggies a chance to knock some dust off of their boots with a well-matched opponent before conference play begins.

Although Arizona State finished with a somewhat lackluster season in 2025, finishing with an 8-5 record, the Sun Devils are looking to make a return to conference champion status. Similarly to Texas A&M, Arizona State made fair use of the transfer portal to pull in highly-touted players that formed a top-10 class and will immediately make an impact once they hit the field.

Here's a look at some of the players that Texas A&M fans will need to know before kick off on Sept. 12.

QB Cutter Boley

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As one of the biggest names to arrive in Arizona State from the transfer portal, former Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley will be headlining the Sun Devils' defense this season. Boley has several strengths that could give him the upper hand against Texas A&M, especially as the Aggies had many spots left to fill by veterans who moved on from the program.

Boley is relatively experienced within the SEC, giving him an edge on Texas A&M's defensive style, and he has a strong arm as a classic and reliable pocket quarterback. If the Aggies' secondary doesn't step up to the plate, Boley may find himself slicing his team into the endzone, as long as he maintains his consistency.

However, he isn't the most athletic runner and lacks some awareness. Boley's production will be reliant on the protection from his offensive line, and whether the Aggies' defensive interior has gelled together. If all the pieces fall into place, Boley may be the most important key to an upset against Texas A&M come September.

WR Reed Harris

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs after a catch during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another transfer, wide receiver Reed Harris will likely play a huge role in carrying out the other half of Boley's efforts. The 6-foot-5 athlete transferred from Boston College, ending his final season with the Eagles with 673 yards and five touchdowns on 39 catches.

Reed is a reliable endzone threat, with a huge frame that makes Boley's job easy. Texas A&M's secondary will be the first test to see how much of a threat the duo will be over the course of the season, and their explosiveness may result in an offensive shootout to end non-conference play.

WR Omarion Miller

Omarion Miller (#4 WR) catches a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Transferring from Colorado, wide receiver Omarion Miller will be another of Boley's primary targets, serving as Arizona State's X-runner as a potentially dangerous deep threat.

With Colorado, Miller logged 808 yards and eight touchdowns over 45 receptions, and the dynamic between him and Boley should keep fans on their toes. Already during spring practice, Miller has made steady progress and is poised to be a great offensive weapon to match Boley's traditional style.

DB Lyrik Rawls

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks safety Lyrik Rawls (2) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Safety Lyrik Rawls is one of the transfer additions that makes Arizona State's secondary such an immediate threat. Rawls has considerable experience, playing with both Oklahoma State and Kansas before ending up with the Sun Devils for his last year of collegiate eligibility.

Starting at star, Rawls will be the centerpiece of Arizona State's downfield coverage, offering a challenge to Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed and the development he showed in passing consistency during the course of the 2025 season. With Rawls and Co. covering Reed's targets, the Sun Devils have a chance to shut down the passing game.

LB Owen Long

Colorado State's Owen Long reacts to a play during the State pride game against Washington State at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo., on Sept. 27, 2025. | Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebacker Owen Long is one of several transfers brought in to assist the Sun Devils' defense, which may be a weak area for Arizona State this season. Long, out of Colorado State, may be able to assist with grouping the line together as one of the most highly-sought names out of the portal.

With 58 solo tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble during his sophomore year with the Rams, Owens is a powerful player that will add a level of physicality to the Sun Devils' front line. He is expected to continue with that statistical productivity in 2026, and it may start with a harassment of Reed and the rest of the backfield during the week two matchup.

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