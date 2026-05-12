Breaking Down Arizona State's Strengths, Weaknesses & 1 Thing That May Upset Texas A&M

Facing the Arizona State Sun Devils in a week two non-conference matchup, the Texas A&M Aggies must prepare for a team of underdogs that won't take the match-up lightly. Although Arizona State wasn't much of a contender in 2025, ranking as a mid-tier Big 12 team, the Sun Devils seek to regain their former status as leaders of their conference.

Head coach Mike Elko and Co. will be evaluating Arizona State's strengths and weaknesses, and should not underestimate the power of a team desperate for an upset. Here are those strengths and weaknesses, along with one factor that could lead to an early-season upset of the Aggies:

The Sun Devils Pulled In A Top-10 Transfer Class

Omarion Miller (#4 WR) catches a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sun Devils' biggest strength, like several teams attempting to pull into contention status in 2026, is its transfer portal class from the January window. Arizona State pulled in the No. 9-ranked class, ranking No. 3 in the Big 12, with notable prospects like wide receiver Omarion Miller from Colorado and quarterback Cutter Boley from Kentucky.

These offensive rebuilds were key with outgoing transfer losses, like starting quarterback Sam Leavitt heading to LSU and running back Raleek Brown to Texas. Arizona State lost several offensive playmakers who were key in recent seasons, but managed to find replacements.

The Sun Devils also restocked defensively, adding transfer portal talents like linebacker Owen Long out of Colorado State and revamping the secondary. These additions will join the ranks of several experienced veterans who will be returning to lead Arizona State's defense, mixing transfer upgrades with returning starters. However, over the offseason, that same defense has undergone its own challenges that may turn it into the Sun Devils' weakness.

Defensive Front In Need of Consistency, May Leave Holes For Texas A&M To Exploit

Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State's main defensive contributions from the portal were additions to the secondary, making the downfield set a sound group. Head coach Kenny Dillingham's addition to the edge room have a heavy responsibility to support that talented secondary, especially as the lack of experienced depth indicates a year of development.

The Sun Devils had a poor performance on the defensive front in 2025, although injuries severely limited many key players from contributing. Even with those players set to make their returns in 2026, the room lacks that experienced depth and will be increasingly tested by Texas A&M dual-threat quarterback Marcel Reed and the talented running back room accompanying him in the backfield.

A Battle Of The Transfers Could Lead To An Upset

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both Arizona State and Texas A&M have transfers filling several starting spots, creating some instability within their rosters as opposed to teams that are made of consistent development. The Aggies do have the upper hand with several returners filling most offensive playmaking spots, but the nature of their rosters puts both teams in a vulnerable position — meaning that there is a high chance for an upset.

Additionally, Arizona State has much more on the line with a win than Texas A&M does. Upsetting a top-10, high-tier SEC team immediately bumps the Sun Devils up within the Big 12 to become title contenders once again, while the Aggies have a decently strong schedule to recover with more big wins down the season. Desperate teams are dangerous teams, and Texas A&M will need to tread carefully when dealing with an Arizona State team that could come to College Station in vengeance.

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