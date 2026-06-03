Texas A&M Aggies Continue On Recruiting Roll With This 4-Star Commitment

The Texas A&M Aggies have been on one of the hottest recruiting trails in the country, with head coach Mike Elko recruiting the No. 2-ranked class with arguably the best quality of prospects in the nation, as of Monday.

With several highly sought recruits still considering Texas A&M in their decisions and scheduling official visits over the summer, the Aggies are still looking to bring home the best recruiting class of 2027 prospects.

That goal just gained a huge boost in momentum on Tuesday night, with two prospects announcing their commitments to Texas A&M. The latter of these recruits, a four-star defender, may just give the Aggies enough of an edge to take over the No. 1 spot.

4-Star Edge Chance Archangel Announces Commitment To Texas A&M

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Chance Archangel has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 245 EDGE chose the Aggies over Texas, LSU, & Alabama



He’s ranked as the No. 2 Recruit in Louisiana in the 2028 Rivals300



“Aggieland what’s the word” https://t.co/nHMI7zt3WK pic.twitter.com/bPQEi3RMiY — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 2, 2026

According to Hayes Fawcett for Rivals, four-star edge Chance Archangel officially announced his commitment to the Aggies on Tuesday evening, choosing Texas A&M over other schools like Texas, LSU, and Alabama, which were in pursuit of the defensive target.

"Aggieland what's the word," Archangel said in his announcement.

Archangel provides a significant bump to the Aggies' recruiting class, and not just as a four-star. The edge is considered to be the No. 2 overall recruit in Louisiana, according to Rivals, and is one of the top-rated prospects in his position nationally at No. 20.

It's for good reason, too, as Archangel's 6-foot-3, 245-pound frame carries a lot of potential for any team to work with. The Aggies especially revolve around a defensive identity, and Archangel's presence in the front will significantly help to bring new talent into the trenches as the Aggies face a turnover of key players following the 2026-27 season.

Archangel's commitment follows the commitment of athlete Loia Valade, who chose Texas A&M over the likes of Auburn and Florida. With two new commitments in one day, the Aggies have 19 recruits tallied on their list of 2027 recruits.

Following Valade's announcement, Rivals ranked Texas A&M's recruiting class as No. 1 in the country, with an overall class score of 94.83.

Archangel is the seventh defensive interior athlete to join the Aggies' ranks, and the fourth edge. Texas A&M has recruited all across the board in its efforts to draw in the class of 2027, with five five-stars so far. Archangel is the 10th four-star to announce his commitment.

Elko and Co. are far from done, even with the top recruiting class in the country already in their hands. Texas A&M is still racing to compete against other SEC rivals for the hottest targets in the 2027 class, including LSU and Texas. With two commitments in one day, however, the Aggies show no signs of slowing down.

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