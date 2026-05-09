5 Missouri State Players Texas A&M Fans Need To Know About

Soon, “Power” will be blaring with head coach Mike Elko leading his team out. Towels will be waving. The 12th Man will be swaying, and football will be underway with Marcel Reed back for another year.

Missouri State will be in the town square taking on Texas A&M for the opening kickoff in Week 1.

When the Bears come roaring into Aggieland, these five stars will be names to know because they might be who gives the Aggies trouble and the toughest test of the day.

Skyler Locklear, Quarterback

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) celebrates with offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

There are six possible options, with two names likely battling for that No. 1 quarterback position. One of them is the UTEP transfer, who has a good shot at winning the job based on what he has done over the last season.

Locklear has a decent arm and threw for 1,418 yards last season with 13 touchdowns. His best performance of the season came against Delaware, when he had a season-high 338 yards through the air. If he sees time on the field, watch out for his mobility and ability to sling the ball around quickly.

Henry Belin Ⅳ, Quarterback

Another option that Missouri State has is the Duke transfer who can throw rockets. Last season, he threw for only 22 yards and had a total of 13 games under his belt in Durham, where he finished with five touchdowns and 540 yards over three years.

Now is his opportunity to show that he still has the goods. Before he went to college, he was an awesome passer at Cardinal Hayes, throwing for over 6,000 yards and 55 touchdowns. There could be more magic left in his bag of tricks.

Jared Llyod, Linebacker

On the defensive side, the Bears have a great tackler with agility and lateral movement. Lloyd had his opportunities last season to make a difference and did so with 77 tackles, 33 solos, to go along with 44 assists.

Not only that, he had two passes defended with 1.5 sacks. He locates the football, is sneaky, and is good in coverage. When A&M tries to establish the run and pass game, expect to hear his name when the tackle is made.

Ramone Green Jr., Running Back

Coming back for his junior year is the Nixa, Missouri native who is 5-foot-9 and can wiggle around defenders and bounce around traffic to make explosive plays. In his three-year career with the Bears, he has a total of 62 carries for 307 yards with an average of 5.0 yards per carry and one touchdown.

There are four other speedsters competing with him, but he might have an edge with his experience. Pay attention to what the workhorse might do.

Jmariyae Robinson, Wide Receiver

One of Missouri State’s best wideouts the previous season was a native of Cocoa, Florida, who had 44 receptions for 632 yards. His longest recorded was 52 yards, so he will put on the jets and give secondaries problems.

He has great versatility and will likely be used in a jet sweep or end-around. He was tied for fifth on Missouri State’s all-time season list with his seven touchdowns, so he is a scoring machine. Whichever quarterback he works with will have an elite route runner who is an open-field threat and can make contested catches.

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