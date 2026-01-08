5 Running Backs Texas A&M Should Target in the Transfer Portal

The Texas A&M Aggies are on a roll signing talent from the portal all across the board, but one position that has yet to be assessed is running back. Head coach Mike Elko is ready for the running attack to be a real problem.

Texas A&M lost running backs EJ Smith Jr. and LeVeon Moss to the 2026 NFL Draft. They are good prospects, but the Aggies have lacked a dominant rusher to free up the offense since NFL star De'Von Achane.

The running back room is not lacking because Rueben Owens II is coming back and four-star Jamarion Morrow is awaiting his chance to breakout. Although there is some depth here, the Aggies are itching for another star running back. Elko can make it happen.

Elko has a knack for bringing in college football stars through the portal and developing them into NFL prospects. Bringing a star running back into the new scenery of College Station could be the missing piece of a puzzle that Elko is close to completing. Also, newly-elevated offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins wouldn't mind a new weapon to take stress away from, now established for 2026, Marcel Reed.

Who are the available options that could fit the needs for the Texas A&M Aggies?

Bryson Washington - Baylor

Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington scores a rushing touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at McLane Stadium. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Bryson Washington is a premiere power back who played his first two eligible season with Baylor.

Washington is on campus in College Station for a visit January 8th, 2026. Texas A&M is now competing with Tennessee and Auburn for Washington in the portal.

At 6-0, 216 pounds, Washington has great size and power at the running back position. He would complement well with Owens II on third or fourth down and distance plays.

Washington excels in goal line territory, and his receiving work is exceptional for a bigger back. At Baylor, he averaged 7.8 yards per catch out of the backfield his two seasons.

Washington could be an exciting back to watch develop in a system that creates stars.

Caden Durham - LSU

Caden Durham breaks a tackle and scores a touchdown as the LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. November 15, 2025 | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caden Durham is a speedy running back who played his first two eligible seasons with LSU.

Durham was a track star and running back for Duncanville High School just north of College Station. He was immensely recruited out of Duncanville but ultimately chose LSU. After less snaps in 2025 than 2024, he has entered the transfer portal.

Durham has an argument for the fastest running back in college football. Texas A&M has not seen a true speedster at running back alongside Marcel Reed.

At 5-9, 205 pounds, his bulky build makes him hard to tackle and his speed more impressive. Durham would pair well with Morrow as a one-two punch on early down and distance plays.

As the NFL shifts to favoring a running back by committee system, the Aggies could do the same with a plethora of running back talent.

JT Lindsey - LSU

JT Lindsey runs the ball as Alexandria takes on Edna Karr in the LHSAA Div I State Football Championship game in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Dec. 14, 2024. | SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JT Lindsey is a freak who has not played a single snap of college football. This could change if he ends up committing to the Aggies because he could breakout fast.

Lindsey did not play his 2025 freshman season for LSU because of legal troubles. Every kid deserves a second chance, and he is officially eligible for the 2026 season.

At 6-0 191 pounds, Lindsey has been compared to Titans legend Chris Johnson. This kind of comparison is exciting because not many running backs have that kind of freakish potential.

There is nothing proven from Lindsey at the next level but Elko giving a fresh start to a player like Lindsey would not be surprising.

This transfer portal target could be a stretch because of legal troubles, but Aggies fans would not be disappointed with a player of his capability.

Kendrick Raphael - California

California Golden Bears running back Kendrick Raphael celebrates a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Kendrick Raphael is an elusive back who shares the same power capabilities of Washington because of his durability.

Raphael already plays like someone who would thrive under an Elko system. He only has one year of eligibility remaining, but his only season of real production opportunity was last year.

In 2025, Raphael carried the ball 232 times and caught 34 passes out of the backfield. His durability with these production numbers is encouraging. He is a workhorse back and if the Aggies go away from a committee in 2026, Raphael is a great option who can withstand 20 carries a game.

Raphael averaged a sneaky 4.1 yards per carry on those 232 carries. He is not being fed the ball for no reason. He is actually one of the most efficient backs in the portal.

DJ Dugar Jr. - Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Zane Flores hands off to running back DJ Dugar Jr. during the first quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

DJ Dugar Jr. is similar to Lindsey with having almost no college football experience.

Dugar was a three-star recruit out of Glenn High School in Leander, TX.

Could he come close to home and develop with the Aggies?

He did not get the action he desired as a freshman in a struggling Oklahoma State program, so he entered the transfer portal.

There are exciting things about Dugar that makes him a potential target for the Aggies.

At 6-1, 191 pounds he has an impressive build for the modern age running back. Watching his high school tape at Glenn, his speed is effortless. He beats corners who have an angle on him consistently like a guy names Derrick Henry.

Dugar lacks the size and stars to be compared to a future HOF like Henry, but that abilitiy from him popped out on tape.

Dugar would be a raw prospect to develop under Elko's system, but his style has potential to be great. The situation for Dugar would be the opposite from a guy like Raphael.

If Dugar ends up going somewhere far away from College Station, watch out for his name in the future.