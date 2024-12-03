All Aggies

5-Star OT Lamont Rogers Commits to Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies landed a massive commitment in more ways than one on Tuesday morning.

Matt Galatzan

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko high fives players as they exit the field during the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko high fives players as they exit the field during the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies are gaining momentum on the trail, and it could not be coming at a better time.

Just one day before the start of Early Signing Day on Wednesday, the Aggies landed a massive commitment from five-star Horn (Mesquite, TX) offensive tackle Lamont Rogers, making him the 23rd commitment of the class for Mike Elko.

Rogers picked the Aggies after de-committing from Missouri on Sunday night, originally choosing the Tigers and coach Eli Drinkwitz over the summer among a final group that also included Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Texas. 

With his commitment, Rogers becomes the highest-rated prospect in the Aggies 2025 recruiting haul and the lone five-star pledge.

However, the Aggies never gave up on Rogers and continued to push for the tackle, eventually winning out at the most opportune time.

A Mesquite (Dallas) native, Rogers, who stands about 6-6, 311 pounds is rated as a five-star recruit by On3 and 247Sports, and ranks as the No. 18 player in the country, the No. 4 offensive tackle, and the No. 6 player in Texas per the On3 Industry Ranking.

Rogers was last on campus for an unofficial visit in August.

Here’s part of what 247Sports’ scouting report has to say about Rogers:

"Bona fide high-major O-line prospect with tackle traits,” 247Sports writes. "Could become a quality multi-year starter at the P5 level with an NFL Draft ceiling.”

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

MORE: Texas A&M vs. Villains: This Time, The 'Good Guys' Didn't Come Out On Top

MORE: 'That Will Haunt Me': Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko on Loss to Texas Longhorns

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Ar'Maj Reed-Adams Called Out By Texas Longhorns Player

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies 'Physically Annihilated' By Texas Longhorns

MORE: Five Takeaways From Texas A&M's Loss in the Lone Star Showdown

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/Football