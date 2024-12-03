5-Star OT Lamont Rogers Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies are gaining momentum on the trail, and it could not be coming at a better time.
Just one day before the start of Early Signing Day on Wednesday, the Aggies landed a massive commitment from five-star Horn (Mesquite, TX) offensive tackle Lamont Rogers, making him the 23rd commitment of the class for Mike Elko.
Rogers picked the Aggies after de-committing from Missouri on Sunday night, originally choosing the Tigers and coach Eli Drinkwitz over the summer among a final group that also included Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Texas.
With his commitment, Rogers becomes the highest-rated prospect in the Aggies 2025 recruiting haul and the lone five-star pledge.
However, the Aggies never gave up on Rogers and continued to push for the tackle, eventually winning out at the most opportune time.
A Mesquite (Dallas) native, Rogers, who stands about 6-6, 311 pounds is rated as a five-star recruit by On3 and 247Sports, and ranks as the No. 18 player in the country, the No. 4 offensive tackle, and the No. 6 player in Texas per the On3 Industry Ranking.
Rogers was last on campus for an unofficial visit in August.
Here’s part of what 247Sports’ scouting report has to say about Rogers:
"Bona fide high-major O-line prospect with tackle traits,” 247Sports writes. "Could become a quality multi-year starter at the P5 level with an NFL Draft ceiling.”
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M vs. Villains: This Time, The 'Good Guys' Didn't Come Out On Top
MORE: 'That Will Haunt Me': Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko on Loss to Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Ar'Maj Reed-Adams Called Out By Texas Longhorns Player
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies 'Physically Annihilated' By Texas Longhorns
MORE: Five Takeaways From Texas A&M's Loss in the Lone Star Showdown