'That Will Haunt Me': Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko on Loss to Texas Longhorns
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko got honest after Saturday's 17-7 loss to the Texas Longhorns in College Station.
Elko admitted that the loss will "haunt" him and the team since they weren't able to secure a spot in the SEC Championship.
"Anybody who knows the inside of this program knows that and is confident in the direction this thing's headed. But that doesn't change the fact that we had an opportunity to do something really special this year, and we couldn't close on it," Elko said. "And so that will haunt me, that will haunt us, that will haunt the players. We had chances, and we just didn't get it done. Unfortunately, that's part of football and that's part of life, but doesn't make it any easier and certainly doesn't make it acceptable."
The Aggies had a chance at a historic season. A rivalry win in a heated rematch would have been the springboard to championship-level goals. Instead, Texas A&M is left feeling empty after losing nearly everything in front of them.
"Losing our last three conference games and not being able to close the deal and going to Atlanta. Yeah. I mean, it sucks," Elko said. "There's no sugarcoating it. There's no soft words around it. We had our opportunities, and we didn't get it done. And so it's disappointing."
Texas A&M had its chances. Two fourth-down stops by the Texas defense gave the Longhorns life and ultimately proved to be the difference in a game while the Aggies offense was unable to come up with any points.
Texas A&M will now await its bowl game opponent.
