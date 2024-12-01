Texas A&M Aggies' Ar'Maj Reed-Adams Called Out By Texas Longhorns Player
The Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns have never had a drama-free relationship.
But on Saturday night following the Aggies 17-7 loss to the Longhorns, that was only amplified.
Shortly after the game while celebrating with his team in the locker room, Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons made a post on social media calling out Texas A&M offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams.
“@THE55ARMAJ Watch yourself *** wicked out hea 55,” Simmons said in a post on Instagram.
Simmons made the post in response to a play late in the game in which the two got in a scuffle in the second half, with the Aggies offensive lineman ripping Simmons' helmet, with both players being called for a personal foul penalty.
Simmons was noticeably upset after the play, with the two having to be separated by referees shortly after.
Ultimately, the play ended up being meaningless in relation to the result of the game. That said, it is just another one of multiple examples of players for two rival schools taking things too far on rivalry Saturday, which was a consistent theme this weekend in college football.
The two hailed from rival Texas high schools in Duncanville and DeSoto, though neither player had much experience against the other before arriving at the college level.
Simmons is a true freshman and was the prize of the Longhorns 2024 recruiting class, while Reed-Adams is a junior and signed with Kansas as part of the 2024 recruiting class, before transferring to Texas A&M this past off-season.
