Texas A&M Aggies DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
The NCAA Transfer Portal is beginning to affect the Texas A&M Aggies.
On Monday night, former five-star defensive tackle Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy elected to enter the portal and leave the program per On3's Hayes Fawcett, becoming the second player to do so in a matter of hours.
Brownlow-Dindy came to Aggieland with high hopes, ranking as a consensus five-star recruit, the nation's No. 3 interior defensive lineman and the No. 10 overall player in the 2022 class.
He was also a member of the famed 2022 Texas A&M recruiting class that broke records as the highest-rated class in history. That group boasted ten five-star recruits and 14 four-star recruits.
It also had arguably the best defensive line haul in recruiting history with five-stars Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, Brownlow-Dindy, LT Overton and Anthony Lucas, and four-stars Malick Sylla, Enai White, and Jaydon Scarlett.
That class eventually fell apart, however, with Nolen, Overton, Evan Stewart, Jacoby Mathews, Jake Johnson, Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Ish Harris, Ethan Moczulski and now Brownlow-Dindy all transferring, and Chris Marshall, Anthony Lucas, Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie, PJ Williams, and Bobby Taylor all leaving the team or being dismissed for various reasons.
If you're counting at home, that is 15 of the 30 signees that are now no longer with the program.
Brownlow-Dindy appeared in seven games over three years for the Aggies, playing the most in his redshirt freshman campaign with five appearances. He is credited for three total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and half a sack in his career.
The Lakeland (FL) native will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.
