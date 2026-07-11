5 Tennessee Players Texas A&M Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup

The Texas A&M Aggies take on a unique challenge when they face the Tennessee Volunteers in one of the final weeks of the regular season, a game that falls in a tough part of the season for the Aggies.

The Volunteers look to get back towards the top of the SEC and get back into the College Football Playoff after making an appearance in the College Football Playoff back in 2024, after taking a step back following an 8-5 season in 2025.

Tennessee has plenty of talent, which Texas A&M will have to keep an eye on and game-plan against when the two teams meet on November 14 in College Station. Here's a look at five Tennessee players that Texas A&M fans need to know before the two programs meet late in the season.

Faizon Brandon, QB

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) scrambles with the ball during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers have a big question at the quarterback position as they head into fall camp without a clear-cut starter. However, with a quarterback battle, the Volunteers have two solid options in true freshman Faizon Brandon and redshirt freshman George MacIntyre

And while MacIntyre has a year of experience learning the Tennessee system, all eyes will be on Brandon, who was one of the crown jewels of the Volunteers' 2026 recruiting class. Brandon ranked as a five-star quarterback prospect and the No. 2 player at his position in the class per 247Sports.

Winning a starting job as a freshman is always a challenge; however, Brandon has plenty of talent that can help him secure the starting job in 2026.

DeSean Bishop, RB

Florida Gators defensive back Alfonzo Allen Jr. (43) tackles Tennessee Volunteers running back Desean Bishop (18) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the top running backs in the SEC in 2025 is still on the Tennessee offense, which will provide plenty of juice for the Volunteers' backfield. Sophomore running back DeSean Bishop was one of the best in the conference, finishing tied for second in rushing touchdowns and fourth in rushing yards and yards per carry.

Bishop ended the season with 182 total carries, gaining 1,076 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry, and 16 touchdowns, which was tied for sixth in the nation and will be a big piece of the Tennessee offense once again.

Braylon Staley, WR

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) celebrates a touchdown during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Volunteers are dangerous through the air, and one of their top weapons heading into 2026 is wide receiver Braylon Staley. The wide receiver led Tennessee in receptions on the same offense as NFL wide receiver Chris Brazzell II and was second in the SEC.

Staley was one of the top wide receivers in the SEC, totaling 68 receptions for 837 yards, averaging 12.3 yards per reception and six touchdowns. The wide receiver was one of the top pass catchers in the conference, was eighth in receiving yards, and tied for tenth in touchdowns.

Arion Carter, LB

Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Arion Carter (7) and Tennessee linebacker Edwin Spillman (13) celebrate after a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Volunteers have a cornerstone in the middle of their defense for the 2026 season in linebacker Arion Carter. The linebacker ended the season tied as Tennessee's third-leading total tackler and led the defense in solo tackles.

Carter was highly productive in the middle of the defense as he totaled 76 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, and forced a fumble during the year.

Xavier Gilliam, DT

Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (54) during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As with any good defense, a stout interior will always be needed, especially in the SEC, and incoming transfer defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam will be looking to do that as he arrives for his first season in Knoxville.

Gilliam won't have to catch up, as he spent the 2025 season at Penn State playing under new Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. In Knowles' system as a redshirt freshman, the defensive tackle totaled 15 tackles with two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one quarterback hurry, and one forced fumble.

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