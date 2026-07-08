Breaking Down Tennessee's Strengths, Weaknesses, & 1 Thing That Could Upset Texas A&M

The start of the 2026 season gets closer for the Texas A&M Aggie, with week one less than two months away, the Aggies will look to continue the momentum they built in 2025, starting with the Missouri State Bears.

While the Aggies won't face their first big challenge of the season until week four after starting the year with what should be three favorable matchups, Texas A&M will still face off against some of the top teams in the SEC, especially late in the season.

In the Aggies' third-to-last game of the regular season, they will host one of those teams aiming to get back towards the top of the SEC, taking on the Tennessee Volunteers. The Volunteers head to College Station late in the season on November 14; here's a look at Tennessee's bright spots, where they could struggle, and where they could surprise the Aggies.

Strengths: Tennessee's Offensive System is a Proven Challenge

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel looks at the videoboard against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Volunteers' biggest strength since head coach Josh Heupel arrived in Knoxville has been Tennessee's offensive scheme, which has produced some of the top offensive numbers in the country over the last few years, and head coach Mike Elko's defense will undoubtedly have to be ready to face it.

In 2025, the Volunteers' offense was one of the best units in the SEC, ranked No. 1 in scoring offense, No. 2 in total and passing offense, and No. 8 in rushing offense. Tennessee ended the season averaging close to 40 points per game while averaging 466.31 yards per game and 65 touchdowns scored on the year.

Heupel's offenses have been rewriting the program record book over the course of his first five seasons with the team. The Volunteers have set 18 single-season records, 17 of which are offensive statistics, among them the most points per game, total offense per game, and touchdowns.

Weakness: The Quarterback Question Looms Large

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) scrambles with the ball during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the offense has been the Volunteers' superpower over the last few seasons, that obviously starts at the quarterback position, which, currently, heading into the 2026 season, is a big question mark for Tennessee.

The question mark looms large, but the Volunteers have the top likely options set, with a quarterback battle between true freshman Faizon Brandon and redshirt freshman George MacIntyre. Brandon was a highly touted five-star prospect coming out of high school in 2026, while MacIntyre took the 2025 season to sit and learn the Tennessee system.

The Volunteers have a pair of young, talented prospects; however, that could be a drawback for the Tennessee offense as its two starting quaterback options head into the 2026 season heavily inexperienced. And while either of those quarterbacks will have some starts under thiere belt, playing in College Station is tough for any quarterback, especially a young one.

The Tennessee Defense Could Be Strong Under Jim Knowles

Tennessee Volunteers defensive coordinator Jim Knowles during the Vols' first spring football practice in Knoxville on March 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vols struggled on the defensive side of the ball in 2025, ranking in the bottom half in most categories. In the SEC, Tennessee ranked No. 13 in rushing defense, No. 14 in total and scoring defense, and No. 15 in passing defense.

Needing to make a change, Heupel made former Penn State and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles the Volunteers' next defensive coordinator over the offseason. Knowles spent the 2025 season with the Nittany Lions; before that, he had a successful three-year tenure with the Buckeyes, where he called their defense to a national championship in 2024.

Knowles has orchestrated championship-winning defenses as the Buckeyes finished first in the nation in scoring defense, total defense, and yards per play allowed in 2024. The Volunteers will be looking for him to replicate that success in Knoxville, and if Knowles can, a tough Tennessee defense paired with its usually high-powered offense could be a challenge for the rest of the SEC.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.