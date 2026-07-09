What Tennessee Does Better Than Texas A&M And Why It Matters

The Texas A&M Aggies will face plenty of challenges throughout the 2026 season, as they are scheduled against some of the top teams in the SEC that, by many, will be projected as prime contenders in the SEC and battling for spots in the College Football Playoff.

And one of the teams that could enter the conversation and that the Aggies will face later in the season is the Tennessee Volunteers. The Volunteers have hovered around the top half of the SEC for the past few seasons and look to get back to the postseason as they did in 2024.

The Volunteers might not be viewed as one of the top SEC teams heading into the season after facing plenty of changes in the offseason. Still, with their proven track record, the Aggies could be in for a challenge late in the season against Tennessee. Here's a look at what the Volunteers excel at and why it could impact the final score on November 14.

Josh Heupel's Passing Offense Has Been Elite

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel arrived in Knoxville, the Volunteers' offense has transformed, becoming one of the top units in the country. Heupel's unique offense has become the Volunteers' superpower, especially through the air, with his passing schemes.

In 2025, Tennessee's offense was one of the top units in the SEC, ranking No. 1 in scoring offense and No. 2 in total and passing offense. And the passing offense was obviously the leading weapon, averaging close to 300 yards per game, 13.04 yards per completion, and totaling 3,807 passing yards with 26 touchdowns.

Since Heupel's first season in 2021, the Volunteers have not ended a season averaging under 220 passing yards per game, fewer than 20 passing touchdowns, and less than 2800 total passing yards in a season.

The Volunteers' best mark came in 2022, when Heupel's passing offense was a machine, averaging 326.07 yards per game, 10 yards per attempt, 38 touchdowns, and totaling over 4,000 yards passing. Tennessee shattered 15 program marks during the 2022 campaign, among them passing touchdowns, completion percentage, and passing yards.

While Tennessee doesn't have a set quarterback heading into the season, Heupel's offense has proven that it can work with multiple different signal callers and wide receivers. And with the game against the Aggies late in the season, their starting quarterback will have a chance to gain playing experience in that system.

And when the two teams meet, it'll be strength against strength, as the Aggies have one of the top passing defenses under head coach Mike Elko. The Aggies were the third-best passing defense a season ago in the SEC and will look to replicate that success, especially against a Tennessee offense that excels in the air.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.