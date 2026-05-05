Isaiah Horton is the Clear Offseason Winner For Texas A&M's Offense

The Texas A&M Aggies are coming off one of the best seasons in program history, ending with an unfortunate first-round loss, but still, the first appearance in the College Football Playoff for the school.

The success doesn't stop there, though, as they were tasked with revamping their roster in the offseason, primarily on offense, as they looked to replace the production left behind from KC Concepcion.

Now they believe they have found the answer, and it was clear that Isaiah Horton will answer the call, and was a clear winner after a strong showing during spring camp.

How Horton Impressed During Camp

Texas A&M Aggies Receiver Isaiah Horton during the Marron & White spring game | Ysabella Chapa - Texas A&M Aggies On SI

The Aggies knew that finding a replacement for Concepcion would be tough; he was one of the most consistent offensive weapons on the team and around the country as well. Head coach Mike Elko and his staff believed Horton would be a perfect fit to replace, bringing a veteran to the sport with high upside, to be alongside Mario Craver.

With a long career under his belt, including the first three years of college with the Miami Hurricanes, he seemed poised for a breakout in 2023 and 2024. Unfortunately for him, those true game-changing stretches never happened, so he will now try his hand at it in College Station.

It didn't take long for him to make an impact, either. He was overwhelmed with the support in the locker room, and with a long history with quarterback Marcel Reed, it felt less like adjusting to a new situation and more like just being outside with your friends playing football like when they were kids.

That energy carried over into the spring camp, where he made a name for himself consistently making plays and being a security blanket for the offense when they felt like they needed to lean on someone for a critical down. Horton also proved he was capable of making the tough plays as well, including a diving grab during the Maroon and White spring game.

With a history of success, including finding his stride last season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, expectations were high for Horton entering camp, and somehow, he still managed to blow past them. Now looking like a vital piece to the offense, the Aggies will rely on Horton to win them games in the fall, and he already proved he can be a winner in the spring.

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