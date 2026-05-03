Why These 2 Departures Won't Hurt Texas A&M As Much As Fans Think

The Texas A&M Aggies had three team captains in during their 2025 College Football Playoff run, and only one is returning for the 2026 campaign, that being quarterback Marcel Reed.

The other two, offensive linemen Trey Zuhn III and Ar'maj Reed-Adams, are patiently awaiting their selection in the 2026 NFL draft, and with how much time Reed was given in the pocket to make his decisions last year should say a lot about how beneficial the two big men would be in the NFL.

And even still back in College Station, there is nothing to worry about on the front lines.

Everything Is A-OK on the Front

Texas A&M offensive lineman Ar'Maj Reed-Adams (OL42) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As great of players as Zuhn and Reed-Adams were, the Aggies are still in good hands, and here are a few reasons why.

Mike Elko and the rest of the Aggie coaching staff were phenomenal at picking up lineman transfers in the portal over the offseason, landing guys such as Tyree Adams from the LSU Tigers as well as Wilkin Formby from the Alabama Crimson Tide.

As it stands, here is how we believe that the Texas A&M offensive line will shape up depth wise in the 2026 season:

Left Tackle

1) Tyree Adams

2) Lamont Rogers

Adams, a transfer from the LSU Tigers, should have the position on lock.

Left Guard

1) Coen Echols

2) Blake Ivy

Center

1) Mark Nabou Jr.

2) Ashton Funk

3) William Huntsinger

The only returning lineman from the 2025 campaign, Nabou is a trustworthy option to hike the ball for Reed.

Right Guard

1) Trovon Baugh

2) Tyler Thomas

Right Tackle

1) Wilkin Formby

2) Robert Bourdon

Towering over the competition at 6'7, Formby will make sure that Isaiah Horton isn't the only Alabama transfer is starting for Mike Elko in 2026.

Elko has recently expressed optimism in this season’s offensive line, saying that the team’s 10 linemen are better than last season’s at the same time.

Even the younger personnel who aren't as experienced are still most definintely in good hands under Elko's leadership and how well he and the Aggie coaches have become at developing younger talent, and could find themselves with even more success this year than last, even with the mass exodus of talent through the NFL draft.

Year 3 under Mike Elko begins on September 5 when the Aggies take on the Missouri State Bears inside Kyle Field.

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