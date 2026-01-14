Grading Texas A&M's Transfer Portal Efforts Thus Far

The transfer portal continues to prove its work at completely changing how programs attack rebuilding. Since being at Texas A&M, Head Coach Mike Elko has created a formula that uses the transfer portal like no other coach.

Texas A&M being in the SEC helps their chances at landing top recruits from other schools who want to play in the most prestigious conference. On the other hand, the Aggies have never won a playoff game.

With no proven success or flashiness from the team, how does Elko continue to gain the colors needed to paint his piece?

Elko found a balance. College football used to rely on family and culture to build a team bond strong enough to win a national championship. This ideology is out the window since the adoption of new rule sanctions like NIL and the transfer portal.

College football players can be tempted to leave a program for a better offer on top of being able to receive that offer after any season of play.

Elko's formula is building a culture understanding that any player can go missing at any time. The Aggies program feels like a family under Elko. He understood the importance of re-signing quarterback Marcel Reed. Reed creates a persona for the team and a name for the Aggies that is hard to do with a fresh quarterback.

These are the things that allow Elko and his Aggies to dominate new facets of the game while understanding that some winning strategies of the past can't be abandoned.

Texas A&M has landed 18 commits from the transfer portal in an 11-day span. Their will to seek out what positions are needed and bring in promising talent needs to be studied.

Here are two of Texas A&M's best signings so far.

Tennessee DB Rickey Gibson III

Tennessee defensive back Rickey Gibson III throws the ball during warm-ups before a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gibson committed to Texas A&M on Jan. 8, six days after he entered the transfer portal. He was injured in the opening game vs. Syracuse in 2025. He will have 1 year of eligibility remaining.

Gibson is a very exciting addition to the Aggies' secondary with his experience and potential being two strong drivers for him.

The Tennessee Volunteers coaching staff, along with fans and writers, were surprised that Gibson III wanted to part ways with the school.

According to utsports.com, Gibson III is a "Lockdown cornerback who has emerged as one of the most steady and consistent defenders in the SEC … Made an immediate impact as a true freshman in 2023 before solidifying a starting role in 2024."

Elko continues to find players that teams wish they had. Gibson III is also very smart, being a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient

Alabama WR Isaiah Horton

Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton celebrates after catching his third touchdown pass of the game, giving Alabama a 27-20 lead at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide receiver Isaiah Horton is the strongest grab for the Aggies so far.

With the loss of KC Concepcion to the 2026 NFL Draft, Texas A&M was going to have to rely on wide receiver Mario Craver to step into the wr1 role.

Elko went out and found a second number one option nearly completing the arsenal for quarterback Reed. Craver 1a and Horton 1b.

Elko loves college football experience, especially in the SEC. Horton checks all the boxes for Elko. He is a big body, physical player at 6,4 208pounds.

He has three years of college football expierence. His ability to show up in big games in 2025 for Alabama is an "ice in the veins" quality that Elko longs for.

Texas A&M has entered the conversation of scary before offseason hype ahead of the 2026 season even begins.

Final Grade: A

The Aggies have outperformed every single team in the country so far, bringing in 18 players to the program and completely rebuilding the trenches. They have hit the sweet spot of production, experience, and talent, and are firmly in position to compete again in 2026.

Do they sill need to make a couple of more additions? Sure, everyone does. But in terms of what they have brought in and their retention efforts, their transfer portal performance grade is an easy A.

Fortunately, the Aggies have a few days to figure that out.