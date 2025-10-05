The Good, Bad and Ugly of Texas A&M Aggies' Win over Mississippi State
Texas A&M football had itself a similar night to its defensive heroics against Auburn a week ago, where leaders like linebacker Taurean York took command of the line of scrimmage and constricted the Mississippi State offense.
Unlike the matchup against the Tigers, for this go-around, the Aggies operated at a deficit for the first time, but it was the strength of both sides of the ball that carried head coach Mike Elmo’s squad to victory.
There were high-octane stops, big-time offensive fireworks and a happy ending for the Aggies, where the good, bad and ugly met up for a Texas-sized whopping of the Bulldogs. Let’s dive right into those game-defining moments.
The Good: Owens’ career night
When a first-half injury kept running back Le’Veon Moss fulfilling his RB1 duty, the Aggies were lucky enough to have running back Rueben Owens II geared up and ready to take care of business. Owens, a native of El Campo, was sidelined for the majority of last season thanks to a leg injury that delayed his 2024 debut until the last game of the regular season.
Over 140 yards on the ground plus a clutch 19-yard catch for a first down kept the Aggies in control when they were able to grab an eventual lead, and the future seems bright for when Moss’s time in College Station is done and Owens has the lead position.
The Bad: Penalty problem persistence
The Elko Cabo fund, as jokingly mentioned this past week, will be well stocked with donations after a sloppy first half of football. Seven flags stalled A&M’s first few drives and kept Mississippi State's short lead standing tall for most of the first two quarters.
However, the second half was a much cleaner outing, as the Aggies were flagged just two times after halftime. But if A&M has championship aspirations, the penalties will have to be cleaned up, as the road does not smile on those teams that are undisciplined.
The Ugly: Third downs against the Aggie defense
Not so much a problem for the Aggies, but rather their opponents, as SEC teams have converted just one third-down out of a collective 23 attempts in the past two games. Additionally, players like defensive end Cashius Howell had a heyday behind the line of scrimmage, as he corralled the Bulldogs with his third 3-sack game of the season.
The A&M pass rush has been able to create tremendous pressure on opposing offenses, while the defensive backs in the secondary are able to keep their receivers on lock while the defensive line takes care of business.