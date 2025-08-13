6 Texas A&M Players to Watch vs. Samford Bulldogs
Navigating through road tests and home stands will be the identity of Texas A&M football's 2025 destiny, and its most intimidating players will be the front-runners in securing a successful sophomore season for coach Mike Elko & Co.
Between returning stars on offense and newcomers on the defense, the Aggies have the firepower to deliver punishing blows in each drive of the game.
In a game where there are low stakes and lots of room for folks to shine, here's a dive into the six A&M players who are sure to make an impact against the Bulldogs:
1.) WR TK Norman
One of the highlights to come out of preseason camp, Norman is a player who has received plenty of praise from the coaching staff, including Elko himself, in a fall camp presser. As a high school junior in Alabama, Norman caught 10 touchdown passes while he helped Carver High School reach the playoffs.
Though the wide receiver battle has become a tight one as the season marches towards its beginning, Norman has used his six-foot, 182-pound frame to turn heads in practice and has himself considered one of the top receiver options behind the likes of KC Concepcion and Mario Craver.
If the Aggies can lay a beatdown on the Bulldogs by the fourth quarter, make sure to keep an eye out for Norman as he gets his share of reps with the backups taking up the reins in the final moments of the game.
2.) DT DJ Hicks
Taking over the enforcer role on the defensive line after a handful of key departures, including edge rusher Shemar Stewart, Hicks has finally gotten his shot to be the next great Aggie defensive lineman. Weighing in at nearly 300 pounds, Hicks can overpower the undersized Bulldog linemen and impose his will on the the interior line.
Playing in 24 games through two seasons, Hicks has been able to flash his effectiveness by operating as a clean-up tackler and occasionally piercing through the line to grab his share of a sack. Furthermore, his strength goes further than just stats, as his pressures have disrupted passes as the line closes its distance from the runaway passer.
If there's anyone on the defensive line to keep a close eye on, it's the Katy wrecking ball.
3.) OT Lamont Rogers
A late swipe from Missouri, the once-Tiger commit Rogers decided to take his talents to College Station after the Aggies' blowout 41-10 win on Oct. 5 in the 2024 season. Another example of a player who will get a chance to go out and show his stuff when the starters come out, Rogers has a colossal six-foot-six, 337-pound size to power through defenders and open up lanes for the running back room.
With at least two starters departing after the conclusion of the 2025 season, getting a peek at what Rogers has in store is all but essential in keeping a legacy of great Aggie linemen working through Kyle Field.
4.) DE Sam M'Pemba
A transfer out of Georgia, M'Pemba has not had much experience as a starter, but has shown resilience in making the most of the opportunity that he has been given. Once a touted five-star recruit out of Missouri, M'Pemba will have a rotational role, aiming to disrupt the Bulldogs' passing game from off the edge.
If there's any time to see what M'Pemba has in store for the Aggies, its against a team that has had very little success in containing SEC defenders.
5.) WR Jerome Myles
Another wide receiver coming into his first season of college action, Myles was a highly-coveted piece in the most recent recruiting class. After initially announcing his intention to play for USC, when signing day came around, Myles was ready to sign his letter of intent with the Aggies instead. A lightning-quick, multi-sport athlete in high school, Myles has the skill set needed to take the top off the defense and be a deep threat downfield.
With the WR4 role up for grabs for the Aggies, Myles will be in contention with Norman to be the next man up. When the starters pull out, don't be surprised to see the fire still remain as Myles scorches past defenders when his number is called.
6.) DE Cashius Howell
The final player to keep a close eye on is an Aggie who has already cemented himself as a glue-guy in the defensive coordinator Jay Bateman's vision. Howell, though listed as an edge defender, has found himself in a hybrid role after playing both off and on the ball.
His plethora of defensive stats serves as a testament to his ability to play nearly all positions on defense. If the Aggies want a chance at a strong push into the postseason, the man to look for has already been making noise all across the field.