REPORT: Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett Cited For 100 MPH Speeding Ticket
Texas A&M Aggies legend and Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was reportedly issued a speeding ticket over the weekend after being clocked going 100 miles per hour in a 60 MPH zone, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
"Garrett, 29, was cited by Strongsville police for going 100 mph in a 60 mph zone Saturday at 2:01 a.m., according to the Strongsville police report," Cabot said. "He was issued a $250 ticket, which he can pay without appearing in court. If he chooses to contest the ticket, his court hearing is Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in Strongsville."
Per Cabot, the team is aware of the incident.
This is not Myles Garrett's first speeding incident
This is the second traffic incident for Garrett since 2022, when he was involved in an accident after speeding in his Porsche, resulting in an accident in which he flipped his vehicle while attempting to avoid an animal in the road. Garrett was injured in the 2022 incident, causing him to miss a game.
This is also just the latest incident regarding speeding for the Browns as a team, with rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders being cited on two separate occasions this offseason.
Garrett, who currently reigns as the second-highest paid edge rusher in the NFL behind Steelers star T.J. Watt, signed a major extension this offseason that will pay him an average of $40 million per year, with a total value of $160 million and $123.6 million guaranteed.
In his eight seasons with the Browns since being taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, Garrett has been recognized as one of the best players in the NFL, regardless of position, racking up four NFL first-ream All-Pro nods, two second-team All-Pro nods, six Pro Bowls and an NFL Defensive Player of the Year award (2023).
In that time, he has amassed 102.5 sacks, 352 total tackles, 20 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 17 pass deflections and scored one defensive touchdown.
During his time with the Aggies, Garrett was also a dominant player, earning a Unanimous All-American honor in 2016, and first-team All-American nod in 2015 and two first-team All SEC selections in College Station. He was also named second-team All-SEC as a freshman in 2014.
Garrett totaled 145 tackles, 48.5 tackles for loss and 32.5 sacks with an interception and seven forced fumbles during his time in Aggieland.