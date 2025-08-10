Aggie Recruiting Backfield Ranks Second, Behind Only Heated Rivals
While fall camp is ongoing for the Texas A&M Aggies, head coach Mike Elko never stops working on the program's future, especially on the recruiting trail.
With quarterback Marcel Reed a sophomore, and Le'Veon Moss in his last season in College Station, the future of the Aggies' backfield will certainly raise question marks after the 2025 season.
On3, one of the nation's top recruiting services, ranks the future Aggies' backfield, placing them second only behind their longtime rival, the Texas Longhorns.
Longtime Commit And Talented Signal Caller
Helaman Casuga, the quarterback of the future of the Aggies, has been a longtime commit to the program. Having pledged his commitment to Mike Elko's program in October 2024, the Utah native has shot up the recruiting rankings.
Casuga chose the Aggies over Oregon, Tennessee, USC, and both home schools, BYU and Utah. While not seen initially as one of the top signal callers in his class, a consistent Elite 11 Finals performance had him blazing to the top of scouting's rankings.
He finished second in the Elite 11 for overall top performers, and while some analysts say he lacks the ceiling that some of the others do in the class, that could change if he continues to play how he did this summer.
Seeing Double
The backfield of the future for the Aggies has a two-headed monster, and neither was expected to land at College Station either.
Jonathan Hatton Jr. was once a commit to fellow SEC foes the Oklahoma Sooners, but after the winter and spring visiting the Aggies and talking with Mike Elko and his staff, he changed his commitment in March.
"I wanted to make sure, and the more I thought about it, the more clear it became. Earlier this year, it just became clear Texas A&M was the place for me."
Now on campus, Hatton will look to be a significant piece of the backfield moving forward.
KJ Edwards was also supposed to land elsewhere, initially believed to be committing to the Texas Longhorns. Still, after a visit to College Station, Mike Elko's program became the favorite to land one of the top running backs in the 2026 cycle.
The Carthage prospect has long been seen as the top running back in the Lone Star State, amassing over 4,000 yards and 54 touchdowns through his three years in high school. In his 2024 season, he ran for nearly 2,000 yards with 23 touchdowns and averaged an absurd 12.6 yards per carry.
With both Hatton and Edwards, the backfield in College Station will be set up for success for the next few seasons.