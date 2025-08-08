Texas A&M Cracks Top Five in SEC Power Rankings
Heading into the 2025 season, the Texas A&M Aggies may be one of the SEC's tougher teams to figure out.
On one hand, the Aggies lost four of their final five games last season, turning a promising 7-1 start into a disappointing 8-5 finish in Mike Elko's first season at the helm. On the other, they retained most of their key players - except for defensive linemen in Shemar Stewart, Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner, all of whom were taken in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft - and added plenty of talent through the transfer portal, including at weaker positions like wide receiver.
As a result, most seem to believe the Aggies will be in the upper-middle of the SEC, though the exact placement varies. By that standard, ESPN has a fairly optimistic outlook for Elko's squad.
ESPN Ranks Texas A&M No. 5 in SEC
In its preseason SEC preview, the sports media giant ranked the Aggies as the fifth-best team in the SEC behind Texas, Georgia, Alabama and LSU (first-fourth).
"The Aggies went 8-5 in Mike Elko's first season after starting 7-1, and if the longtime defensive coordinator can figure out how to improve a unit that allowed 5.5 yards per play in 2024, they might be a CFP dark horse," ESPN wrote. "The offense might be spectacular and pound teams in the running game if quarterback Marcel Reed continues to grow as a passer."
Additionally, ESPN also placed A&M into the "in the running" tier of the College Football Playoff race, alongside LSU and Ole Miss. Texas, Georgia and Alabama were placed into the top tier of "should be in."
"Texas A&M is one of the few SEC contenders that won't be breaking in a new quarterback," ESPN wrote. "Marcel Reed was solid as a freshman, and if he can cut down on mistakes in his second season, the Aggies might be a big surprise. With tailbacks Amari Daniels and Le'Veon Moss running behind an offensive line that brings back five seniors, Reed won't have to do too much."
The Aggies' offense should be plenty deadly with Reed returning, a very deep backfield, a new-look wide receiver room and a veteran offensive line. As mentioned, though, the defense could be what makes or breaks their playoff chances. If the unit plays like it did in the home stretch of last season, there could be trouble, but if it plays up to its potential, it could be a season to remember.