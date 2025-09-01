Aggie Softball Coach Receives Promotion Ahead of 2026 Season
After a heartbreaking ending to the 2024-2025 season, in which Texas A&M softball failed to advance to the Super Regionals after losing 6-5 in Game 7 of the NCAA Regionals to Liberty, the program has begun making changes that could catalyze a return to the Women’s College World Series.
The latest move was Jeff Harger's promotion from Assistant Coach to Associate Head Coach. Led by A&M Head Coach Trisha Ford, Harger has been the backbone of why the Aggies have constantly made it into the postseason.
Beginning in 2021, Harger came to Aggieland, where he immediately started working at Davis Diamond, directly with offensive development. It was not the first time working with Ford. Their history dates back to when Ford coached at Arizona State, where Harger held the title of assistant coach. During that time period, he successfully led the Sun Devils to be among the best in the PAC-12 and nationally.
Last season, Ford acknowledged she would not be in Aggieland without Harger.
“He is my right-hand man," Ford said last season. "I think very rarely do you find somebody that gets you. He’s kinda my voice, and I'm his voice. We see eye-to-eye on things. I think the biggest thing for me is I respect the heck out of him. I always tease that he is the brother that I didn’t know I wanted. So, he’ll come in here and say things that I don't want to hear, but you need that. He’s really the nuts and bolts of the program.”
In the 2022 season, Harger helped Arizona State reach new heights when his girls led the league in scoring (6.85 runs per game), slugging percentage (.610), on-base percentage (.422), home runs per game (1.93), doubles per game (1.57), and walks (199). To add to his resume, the Sun Devils ranked in the top 10 in home runs per game, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and scoring.
Throughout his tenure, he mentored five All-Americans and 20 all-conference performers. With the partnership of Ford, the coaching staff was awarded the NFCA’s Regional Coaching Staff of the Year in 2018 and 2022.
How can the move benefit the program?
A&M has consistently produced winning numbers, and this past season speaks for itself why Harger was named Associate Head Coach. Recruiting players such as Kennedy Powell, Koko Wooley, KK Dement and Mya Perez in the past was a key component to the puzzle that made the lineup from top to bottom so dangerous.
Perez, the 5-foot-8, Corona, California native, led the team in batting average, slugging percentage, runs batted in, total bases, walks, games played and games started. Her leadership and discipline at the plate were pivotal to the offensive success, but it also came partially from the guidance of Harger.
New additions from the portal include Piper White, Annsley Groce, Maya Bland, Paislie Allen, Micaela Wark, Tallen Edwards, Taylor Pannell and Maddie Sauni. Harger’s continued presence adds another tool to the toolbox that might bring out another season of dominance statistically.
Although a 48-11 overall record and a 16-7 conference record were not the ultimate goal, the offensive success cannot go unrecognized. As a team, the Aggies had a .343 batting average, .547 slugging percentage and .993 OPS. With Harger locked in for the years to come, the offensive firepower will still be a force to reckon with.