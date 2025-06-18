Texas A&M Softball Lands Gold Glove Winner From Transfer Portal
Trisha Ford has had no breaks since the Aggies' season ended in May, as she hit the transfer portal in full force, grabbing many great ball players like Tallen Edwards, who made the announcement on social media.
Edwards has spent her last three seasons at Oklahoma State as a utility player and helped lead the Cowgirls to back-to-back Women's College World Series appearances in 2023 and 2024.
Edwards played third base for the 2025 season, earning the Oklahoma State's first ever Rawlings Gold Glove award for her stellar defense on the diamond. She ended the 2025 season with a .973 fielding percentage for the Cowgirls.
Going into the transfer portal, Edwards was ranked as the number 4 hitter in the portal, making everyone chase after her, yet she ultimately ended up deciding on the Aggies. As a junior, Edwards posted a .282 batting average starting in all 55 games as well as picking up 42 hits, 3 home runs and 18 RBI.
As well as earning the program's first ever Gold Glove award, Edwards also earned a spot on the 2025 Big 12 All-Defensive team. With Texas A&M having Kennedy Powell over on third base, it may become a friendly competition on who reigns the spot.
Regardless of where Edwards plays in her final season of softball at Texas A&M, she is sure to bring a ton of quality at bats to the plate. Edwards is extremely disciplined at the plate only striking out eight times this season over 149 at bats.
While she had quite the resume at Oklahoma State, it will be interesting to see the dynamic she brings to Aggieland both on and off the field.
Edwards and her teammate Micaela Wark from Oklahoma State both entered the transfer portal and both ultimately decided to spend their last and final season of softball together in Aggieland on Ford's roster.