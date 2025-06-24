Texas A&M Aggies Officially Sign Transfer Portal Star
Trisha Ford and her staff continue to bolster the roster via the transfer portal.
The latest addition to Texas A&M Aggies softball is Maya Bland, a sophomore outfielder transfer from the Oklahoma Sooners. Bland had originally announced her commitment to Texas A&M on June 18.
Now, the Aggies have officially signed her to a National Letter of Intent.
In 2025, Bland saw limited action for the Sooners as a role player, only getting seven starts and seeing 32 appearances. In those appearances, Bland hit for .250, scoring 18 runs while homering three times and driving in 10.
A California native, Bland’s sophomore campaign featured several firsts and flashes of potential. She earned her first collegiate start on Feb. 6 against UCSN, launched her first home run in a win over Marshall on March 1, and went 3 for 5 for her first multi-hit game on March 26 against Wichita State.
She also came through in key moments, delivering two pinch-hit home runs and two game-winning blasts during the season, proving her ability to contribute under pressure.
As a freshman in 2024, Bland played a key role off the bench as Oklahoma captured the NCAA National Championship. She appeared in 52 games, mostly as a pinch-runner, and finished second on the team in stolen bases with eight (72.7 percent success rate), showcasing her speed and base-running instincts.
Off the field, Bland has also excelled academically, earning a spot on the 2023–24 Big 12 Academic All Rookie Team.
With the departures of outfielders Allie Enright and Kramer Eschete, Bland arrives at a crucial time, bringing experience, athleticism, and depth to a position of need for the Aggies.
After an unfortunate ending to their historic 2024–2025 season, becoming the first No. 1 seed to be eliminated in the regional round under the new NCAA format, falling to the Liberty Lady Flames. That disappointment will undoubtedly drive Trisha Ford’s squad throughout the offseason.
Bland will look to add experience and versatility as the Aggie program regroups and aims for a deeper postseason run in 2026.