Former Texas A&M Aggies Tight End Signs with New England Patriots

Former Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jalen Wydermyer has signed with the New England Patriots ahead of Week 2 of the NFL preseason, per reports Thursday from Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Wydermyer was one of five roster cuts by the Buffalo Bills Monday following the team's first preseason game Saturday. The Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts 27-24.

Wydermyer elected to forgo his final year of collegiate eligibility to enter the draft in April, but it didn't pan out as expected. He went undrafted after poor showings at the combine and his pro day despite being projected as one of the top tight ends in the draft.

But now, he'll get his shot with the six-time champion Patriots, who are set to play their second of three preseason games Friday against the Carolina Panthers.

Last season with the Aggies, Wydermyer led the team in receiving yards (515) while posting the second-most catches (40) and receiving touchdowns (four). He had three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in A&M's 41-38 upset win over No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 9.

He then had four catches for a season-high 75 yards and two touchdowns in the Aggies' 44-14 win over South Carolina on Oct. 23.

During his time in College Station, Wydermyer was a three-time Second Team All-SEC selection and is A&M's all-time leader amongst tight ends in receptions (118), receiving yards (1,468), and receiving touchdowns (16).

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!



Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!



Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here