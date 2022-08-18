Skip to main content

Former Aggies TE Jalen Wydermyer Signs with Patriots

Wydermyer gets another NFL shot after being cut by the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

Former Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jalen Wydermyer has signed with the New England Patriots ahead of Week 2 of the NFL preseason, per reports Thursday from Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Wydermyer was one of five roster cuts by the Buffalo Bills Monday following the team's first preseason game Saturday. The Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts 27-24.

Wydermyer elected to forgo his final year of collegiate eligibility to enter the draft in April, but it didn't pan out as expected. He went undrafted after poor showings at the combine and his pro day despite being projected as one of the top tight ends in the draft. 

But now, he'll get his shot with the six-time champion Patriots, who are set to play their second of three preseason games Friday against the Carolina Panthers. 

Last season with the Aggies, Wydermyer led the team in receiving yards (515) while posting the second-most catches (40) and receiving touchdowns (four). He had three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in A&M's 41-38 upset win over No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 9.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

wydermyer
Play
Football

Former Texas A&M Aggies Tight End Signs with New England Patriots

Wydermyer gets another NFL shot after being cut by the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

By Zach Dimmitt36 seconds ago
devon achane
Play
Football

Three Aggies Make ESPN’s List of Top 100 Players For 2022

The Aggies are well represented on ESPN's list of the top 100 players for 2022.

By Michael Gresser4 hours ago
2021_um_FB_uconn_0537
Play
Football

Aggies vs. UMass Minutemen: Opponent Preview

The Aggies will face a struggling yet revamped UMass program at Kyle Field on Nov. 19.

By Timm HammAug 17, 2022 11:29 AM EDT

He then had four catches for a season-high 75 yards and two touchdowns in the Aggies' 44-14 win over South Carolina on Oct. 23. 

During his time in College Station, Wydermyer was a three-time Second Team All-SEC selection and is A&M's all-time leader amongst tight ends in receptions (118), receiving yards (1,468), and receiving touchdowns (16). 

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

wydermyer
Football

Former Texas A&M Aggies Tight End Signs with New England Patriots

By Zach Dimmitt36 seconds ago
devon achane
Football

Three Aggies Make ESPN’s List of Top 100 Players For 2022

By Michael Gresser4 hours ago
2021_um_FB_uconn_0537
Football

Aggies vs. UMass Minutemen: Opponent Preview

By Timm HammAug 17, 2022 11:29 AM EDT
Jimbo Fisher
Football

Underachievers? Why ESPN Thinks Aggies Are Destined to Disappoint

By Zach DimmittAug 17, 2022 8:27 AM EDT
USATSI_16795413
News

Running For Hardware: Why Devon Achane Could Be Texas A&M's Next Heisman Winner

By Cole ThompsonAug 16, 2022 6:49 PM EDT
20211009_FB_GAME_ALABAMA_AS_0223
Football

Aggies Among Top 10 Running Back Units in College Football

By Michael GresserAug 16, 2022 4:57 PM EDT
Jimbo Fisher
Football

SI's Preseason Top 25: Where are the Aggies Ranked?

By Connor ZimmerleeAug 16, 2022 4:28 PM EDT
Merriweather_Ellis
Football

Aggies vs. UMass Week 12: Offensive Players to Watch

By Timm HammAug 15, 2022 9:49 PM EDT