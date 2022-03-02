Aggies TE Jalen Wydermyer Shades Longhorns At NFL Combine

This July will mark the 10-year anniversary of Texas A&M officially leaving the Big 12 and joining the SEC alongside Missouri.

It will also be nearly one year removed from the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners beginning their own moves to the SEC from the Big 12, which caused a seismic shift across the college football landscape.

Texas A&M Texas A&M vs. Texas Longhorns

But are the Longhorns ready for such a move? According to Texas A&M tight end Jaylen Wydermyer, not quite.

"If they feel like they're ready to do that, then they can do that," Wydermyer said. "But I wouldn't do that if I was them."

And to be fair, Wydermyer may have a point.

Last fall, Texas made its pseudo "SEC debut" in September, taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville.

The result?

Well, it did not go the way Steve Sarkisian, or any Longhorns fan for that matter, expected.

Arkansas hit Texas in the mouth in typical SEC fashion, in the trenches. And they did it on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, the Razorbacks exploded for more than 300 yards on the ground.

Defensively, the Hogs didn't allow the Longhorns room to breathe until garbage time.

Arkansas vs. Texas Arkansas vs. Texas Arkansas vs. Texas

In the end, the Razorbacks accomplished what they set out to do, welcome Texas to the SEC.

From there, the wheels fell off for the Longhorns on the field, with the team finishing 5-7 in Sarkisian's debut campaign, and Arkansas exposing the Longhorns' biggest team weakness -- physicality at the line of scrimmage.

However, Texas has been able to make up ground since, finishing the 2022 recruiting cycle with the No. 1 class in the Big 12, and the No. 4 class nationally.

That class came complete with the nation's best offensive line haul, as well as one of the best defensive line hauls... the latter of which was only matched by the likes of Alabama and Texas A&M.

There is a reason, the SEC is so dominant.

There is a reason they have won 11 out of the last 15 national titles, and why Clemson, who has won two of those, has made their program into an SEC replica.

It was also a major reason that Texas, the last Big 12 team to win a national title, was able to dethrone one of the greatest dynasties in sports history.

They won at the line of scrimmage.

The good news for the Longhorns is that Steve Sarkisian and his staff have already begun to build that model.

So are the Longhorns ready for the SEC right now? No. At least not yet.

But if the recruits signed in their most recent class live up to their expectations, they very well could be soon.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here