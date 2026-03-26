An Important Texas A&M Player Goes Down With Injury During Spring Practice

Typically, the injury bug likes to wait until July or even early August before it starts haunting college football teams, but it may have something against the Texas A&M Aggies, given its early visit to the team Thursday morning.

During that time, A&M wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman was competing with cornerback Julian Humphrey when the two got tangled up, causing "ABR" to go down, and he did not return to practice, according to a report by 247Sports.

Head coach Mike Elko nor any other member of the Texas A&M coaching staff has given any additional word on the extent of the injury or if it will cause the redshirt sophomore to miss any time.

Texas A&M Without Ashton Bethel-Roman?

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (3) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After his freshman year in College Station saw him take a backseat role to wideouts such as Noah Thomas and Jahdae Walker, the Missouri City native saw a breakout year in 2025 as a WR3 alongside KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, recording 503 yards and five touchdowns on 24 catches during A&M's 11-2 season.

His season was highlighted by a 139-yard performance in Texas A&M's comeback 31-30 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, which saw him record a 76-yard reception and also lay out for a Marcel Reed deep ball that went 39 yards into the end for a touchdown.

Bethel-Roman was very limited in the final two games of the season, however, recording only two catches for 17 yards against the Texas Longhorns and four catches for 44 yards in the Aggies' first round matchup of the College Football Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes, both of which resulted in losses for the Maroon and White.

If Bethel-Roman is going to suffer a severe injury, now would probably be the appropriate time for it, as it would allow him to recuperate and rehab throughout the offseason camps, or worst-case scenario, he misses a couple of games to start the 2026 season.

The team and Bethel-Roman himself are likely hoping that none of that will be necessary, as the former Arkansas commit is expected to carry on a leadership role in the Texas A&M receiving corps along with Mario Craver and transfer Isaiah Horton, who comes to College Station from Tuscaloosa after a successful year with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

With or without Bethel-Roman, the Aggies begin their third season under the Mike Elko regime when they host the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field on September 5, looking to end their season strong and advance past the first round of the CFP.

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