Texas A&M Has An Emerging Weapon in The WR Room

The Texas A&M Aggies will head into the 2026 season needing to replace one of their dynamic weapons in the wide receiver room from a year ago.

The Aggies will now be without wide receiver KC Concepcion, who in his lone season with the Aggies became the top weapon for the Texas A&M offense. Having a season that ultimately led him to being selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Texas A&M will have several options in the wide receiver room to try to help replace the production and role that Concepcion filled a year ago. One of those options is flying a bit under the radar and could be a wild card for the Aggies' offense in 2026.

Ashton Bethel-Roman Wild Card at WR for Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman runs with the ball during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Aggies' wide receiver corps will undoubtedly be headlined by the returning Mario Craver, paired alongside the huge addition of transfer wide receiver Isaiah Horton. However, the Aggies have a returning piece in Ashton Bethel-Roman, whose development could earn him a higher workload in 2026.

The redshirt sophomore got his first real taste of the action in 2025 in his second season with the Aggies. Bethel-Roman ended the season with 24 receptions for 503 yards and five touchdowns, becoming a downfield threat, averaging 21 yards per reception.

After finding a way to contribute in 2025, Bethel-Roman will now look to expand his role in the Texas A&M offense, which would give quarterback Marcel Reed another proven offensive weapon. During spring practice, head coach Mike Elko talked about what he wants to see out of the wide receiver once the Aggies return to the field in the fall.

“You want to see him take the next step. You know, he's a kid that kind of got his feet wet as a starter last year, went through the rigors of playing SEC football for the first time,” Elko said on March 24. “I think as the year went and he continued to grow, his role continued to grow. He got better and better. And he's had a really, really strong offseason to this point.”

In most offensive sets, three wide receivers are on the field at the same time, and two of whom are already likely secured. As Horton will be lining up on the outside, and Craver will more than likely spend most of his time inside in the slot.

The setup leaves the wide receiver position opposite Horton wide open for the taking. And Bethel-Roman should be one of the top options to fulfill that role. The wide receiver was used primarily as a deep threat option a year ago. If Bethel-Roman further develops his route tree, it will only help him become that much better of a wideout and add another option for the Texas A&M offense.

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