Ranking Every Road Game On The Texas A&M Schedule From Easiest to Hardest

The Texas A&M Aggies are 122 days from kickstarting their third year under head coach Mike Elko when they host the Missouri State Bears inside Kyle Field, a sure advantage for the Maroon and White no matter who visits College Station.

While any college football fanbase wishes the entire schedule could feature home games, the teams do have to hit the road at one point or another, and in the SEC, especially, some venues are just a little bit tougher to play at than others.

Texas A&M should know, as Kyle Field has been ranked many times as one of the most intimidating environments in the nation, with six-digit crowds in attendance on the regular to yell until their vocal cords are numb.

As their home games are full of support, here is a ranking of the venues that the Aggies will find themselves in during the 2026 season, listed from what we here at Texas A&M Aggies On SI believe is the easiest to the hardest.

A general view of the Missouri Tigers student section as mascot Truman the Tiger performs during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Easiest: Missouri Tigers

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

Texas A&M's trip up to the "Show Me State" last year didn't provide much of a challenge for Elko's squad, as the team took a 14-0 lead heading into halftime and scored the first 21 points of the game.

The crowd was active as any college football crowd would be, especially after running back Ahmad Hardy broke off for a 45-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, but other than that, there wasn't much noise to distract Marcel Reed and the Texas A&M offense during their 38-17 win.

South Carolina Gamecocks running back Raheim Sanders (5) rushes against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

South Carolina Gamecocks

Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina

The last time the Aggies played the South Carolina Gamecocks, it featured the greatest comeback in program history, but the last time they played Shane Beamer's men in Columbia, it was quite the ugly sight.

Reed and the Aggies were shut out in the second half by the Gamecock defense, while quarterback LaNorris Sellers and running back Raheim Sanders ran rampant over the Texas A&M defense, and the Williams-Brice crowd was eating it up all night during South Carolina's 44-20 win.

The Sooner Schooner runs on to the field before the University of Oklahoma Sooners Spring Game at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday April 18, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma Sooners

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma

The last time the two former Big 12 schools met on the gridiron was the 2013 Cotton Bowl, where Johnny Manziel wrapped up his Heisman Trophy season in dominant fashion with 516 total yards and four touchdowns in a 41-13 win.

But that was a neutral site, and the last time the Aggies won in Norman? 1997, back when R.C. Slocum was steering the ship, and it will be interesting to see how much of a factor the crowd will play when Texas A&M pays the Sooners a visit for the first time since the 2011 season.

Alabama Crimson Tide players take the field before a game against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | David Leong-Imagn Images

Alabama Crimson Tide

Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Texas A&M has to face the same facts as everyone else does that makes the drive out: it's hard to win in Tuscaloosa.

From their home stadium's opening in 1929 to Nick Saban's retirement in 2023, the Tide had only lost 51 games at home, and while Texas A&M gave Alabama one of those losses in 2012, they haven't had much success since then against the college football blue bloods, as that has marked their most recent win in the "Yellowhammer State."

They could have won there in 2022, if Jimbo Fisher had just given De'Von Achane the rock on the final play of the game...

Louisiana State Tigers running back Harlem Berry (22) celebrates with wide receiver Aaron Anderson (1) after a touchdown during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Hardest: LSU Tigers

Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

"Death Valley" is right up there with Kyle Field in terms of intimidation and decibel levels, but the only reason that we don't have it at the highest difficulty is because of what the Aggies were able to do last year in the Bayou, sticking close with the Tigers in the first half before complete and utter annihilation occurred in the second half, outscoring LSU 35-7, with the only score from the Tigers coming in garbage time.

In fact, the beating got so bad in the second half that there was eventually more maroon shirt that purple or gold in the Tiger Stadium seats, and the singing of the Aggie War Hymn that followed A&M's 49-25 win cemented the complete and total takeover from the Ags in Baton Rouge.

Of course, that was last year, and instead of Garrett Nussmeier at quarterback and Brian Kelly at head coach, the Tigers now have Sam Leavitt and Lane Kiffin filling those roles, and very few are expecting a repeat of the beatdown that the Maroon and White handed out last year.

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