Ranking Every Road Game On The Texas A&M Schedule From Easiest to Hardest
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The Texas A&M Aggies are 122 days from kickstarting their third year under head coach Mike Elko when they host the Missouri State Bears inside Kyle Field, a sure advantage for the Maroon and White no matter who visits College Station.
While any college football fanbase wishes the entire schedule could feature home games, the teams do have to hit the road at one point or another, and in the SEC, especially, some venues are just a little bit tougher to play at than others.
Texas A&M should know, as Kyle Field has been ranked many times as one of the most intimidating environments in the nation, with six-digit crowds in attendance on the regular to yell until their vocal cords are numb.
As their home games are full of support, here is a ranking of the venues that the Aggies will find themselves in during the 2026 season, listed from what we here at Texas A&M Aggies On SI believe is the easiest to the hardest.
Easiest: Missouri Tigers
Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri
Texas A&M's trip up to the "Show Me State" last year didn't provide much of a challenge for Elko's squad, as the team took a 14-0 lead heading into halftime and scored the first 21 points of the game.
The crowd was active as any college football crowd would be, especially after running back Ahmad Hardy broke off for a 45-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, but other than that, there wasn't much noise to distract Marcel Reed and the Texas A&M offense during their 38-17 win.
South Carolina Gamecocks
Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina
The last time the Aggies played the South Carolina Gamecocks, it featured the greatest comeback in program history, but the last time they played Shane Beamer's men in Columbia, it was quite the ugly sight.
Reed and the Aggies were shut out in the second half by the Gamecock defense, while quarterback LaNorris Sellers and running back Raheim Sanders ran rampant over the Texas A&M defense, and the Williams-Brice crowd was eating it up all night during South Carolina's 44-20 win.
Oklahoma Sooners
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma
The last time the two former Big 12 schools met on the gridiron was the 2013 Cotton Bowl, where Johnny Manziel wrapped up his Heisman Trophy season in dominant fashion with 516 total yards and four touchdowns in a 41-13 win.
But that was a neutral site, and the last time the Aggies won in Norman? 1997, back when R.C. Slocum was steering the ship, and it will be interesting to see how much of a factor the crowd will play when Texas A&M pays the Sooners a visit for the first time since the 2011 season.
Alabama Crimson Tide
Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Texas A&M has to face the same facts as everyone else does that makes the drive out: it's hard to win in Tuscaloosa.
From their home stadium's opening in 1929 to Nick Saban's retirement in 2023, the Tide had only lost 51 games at home, and while Texas A&M gave Alabama one of those losses in 2012, they haven't had much success since then against the college football blue bloods, as that has marked their most recent win in the "Yellowhammer State."
They could have won there in 2022, if Jimbo Fisher had just given De'Von Achane the rock on the final play of the game...
Hardest: LSU Tigers
Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
"Death Valley" is right up there with Kyle Field in terms of intimidation and decibel levels, but the only reason that we don't have it at the highest difficulty is because of what the Aggies were able to do last year in the Bayou, sticking close with the Tigers in the first half before complete and utter annihilation occurred in the second half, outscoring LSU 35-7, with the only score from the Tigers coming in garbage time.
In fact, the beating got so bad in the second half that there was eventually more maroon shirt that purple or gold in the Tiger Stadium seats, and the singing of the Aggie War Hymn that followed A&M's 49-25 win cemented the complete and total takeover from the Ags in Baton Rouge.
Of course, that was last year, and instead of Garrett Nussmeier at quarterback and Brian Kelly at head coach, the Tigers now have Sam Leavitt and Lane Kiffin filling those roles, and very few are expecting a repeat of the beatdown that the Maroon and White handed out last year.
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Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03