Analyst Calls Texas A&M 'Sleeping Giant' Headed Into 2025 Season
Football season is right around the corner, which means preseason polls are slowly starting to be revealed. From coaches to media, fans will begin to learn where their team might land at the start of 2025.
One of college football's most respected analysts from Fox Sports, Joel Klatt, released his preseason rankings for the 2025 season, placing the Texas A&M Aggies at 16th.
For the Aggies, this is the year they hope to see their success finally pay off on the field, even more so after their rivals, the Texas Longhorns, were announced as the No. 1 team in the preseason coaches poll.
You Have To Believe
For Klatt, belief in the Aggies doesn't come out of left field but from work that has been established as a baseline within their program. He also sympathizes with the 12th man and the woes they have gone through in their perilous wait to watch their team ascend to the top of the SEC.
“I believe in their head coach. I think that this fan base deserves it because they’ve supported this program at a top-10 level, and have not gotten top-10 results from their team," Klatt said. "They’ve got the right guy now, and he can bring this thing to fruition. I’m talking about Texas A&M."
It's only a matter of time before Elko puts it together for the Aggies. They sit in a recruiting hotbed, have boosters who are more than willing to shell out top dollar to see top talent on the field, and they have a fan base that is akin to a starving dog waiting for dinner, the way they salivate at the thought of even just a double-digit win season.
“Texas A&M is a sleeping giant, folks," Klatt said. "They’re absolutely a sleeping giant. And the more that I looked at A&M over the offseason, the more that I liked them.”
Despite the beginning of last season looking like the revelation the Aggies had been waiting for, they would lose four of their final five games, stumbling into the 8-5 record that has become the mainstay at season's end.
“… I believe Elko will get the defense going," Klatt said. "That’s his history. The schedule then becomes the difficult part, … I’m a huge, huge bet on the future guy with A&M. I think Elko is going to turn it around. I think that Texas A&M, again, is a bit of a sleeping giant. I think they can, and will, be a top 10 team here in the next couple of seasons.”
Klatt believes in the Aggies, and Elko believes this is the season they turn it around. They have the talent and the support to finally break through the invisible barrier preventing them from the College Football Playoff, but is this the year they finally can sustain season-long success?