Arkansas Brings Surging Passing Game to Kyle Field

The Texas A&M Aggies are in desperate need of a bounce-back performance as the Aggies have stumbled the past two weeks, beginning with a woeful upset against the Kentucky Wildcats and then a blowout dealt by the LSU Tigers a week ago.

The Aggies will now have to put their full focus on the Southwest Classic as Texas A&M prepares to host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night. While a win is never guaranteed in the SEC, especially for the Aggies right now, the Razorbacks head into College Station with a 2-2 record, and their only two wins come against non-Power 4 opponents.

Texas A&M will still have to be ready and look for a performance to instill any confidence in the program; however, the Aggies will have to do so against a Razorback team that has one part of their offense humming at a different level.

Texas A&M's Secondary Has to Be on High Alert Agasint Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like the Aggies, the Razorbacks also look to find their footing through the first half of the 2026 season following their 34-6 win over Tulsa. Arkansas is trending upward, with its passing attack looking like it can be a serious threat that Texas A&M will have to worry about.

The Razorbacks generated 441 yards of total offense, with quarterback KJ Jackson contributing a career-high 309 passing yards.

In three games this season, Jackson has passed for over 200 yards through the air; in two of those times, the quarterback passed the 250-yard benchmark. Jackson, through four games, has put together 927 yards passing, completing 62 percent of his passes, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Jackson leads the Arkansas offense to the fifth-best passing offense in the SEC, sitting right behind the powerhouse offenses of the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Razorbacks average 275 passing yards per game and 11.14 passing yards per completion.

The Aggies' defense has not necessarily been sure-handed in the secondary, as they ranked ninth in the SEC in passing defense, allowing 212 yards per game and over 14 yards per completion.

And in their two SEC games of the season so far, those averages for the Texas A&M passing defense go up as the Aggies' secondary surrendered an average of 282 passing yards and an eye-popping 36.35 yards per completion against Kentucky and LSU.

The Texas A&M secondary will have to keep its eye on Jackson and his favorite target, wide receiver Chris Marshall. The wide receiver leads the Razorbacks in all receiving stats, as Marshall has recorded 28 receptions for 473 yards, both of which lead the SEC, and a touchdown.

The Aggies need a defensive performance that shows the unit is back to playing to the standard it set a season ago, and the first step in doing that will be in containing an Arkansas passing game that heads to Kyle Field with plenty of momentum.

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