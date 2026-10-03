Texas A&M Has a Major Defensive Advantage Against Arkansas

Week 5 of the college football season sees the Texas A&M Aggies welcoming the Arkansas Razorbacks to Kyle Field for the 83rd edition of the "Southwest Classic" between the two teams and just the third meeting between the two in College Station since 2012, when A&M joined the SEC.

Both enter the contest looking for their first conference wins of the year, and the Aggies will look to score their 14th win over the Hogs in their last 15 meetings on the gridiron.

As A&M looks to avoid falling into a three-game losing streak, there is one side of the line of scrimmage that they have outpaced many on this year, and it's no different against Arkansas.

The defense. Third downs, in particular.

Return of the "Wrecking Crew?"

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko watches warmups prior to the game against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what has been a start to forget for the Aggies in 2026, the defense on third down has still been as stout as ever, as the Maroon and White have only allowed a conversion on 26 percent of their third downs, a little over a quarter of the time and good enough to put them within the nation's top 10 in that statistic.

In the same stat, the Razorbacks have been much more forgiving on third downs, allowing the chains to move 41 percent of the time, which puts them 99th in the country.

Despite last year's combined points total of 97 between the two schools, there were still plenty of defensive highlights.

Of the 10 third downs that the Razorbacks faced, A&M only gave up four conversions, which came during a stretch where converting on third down was almost unheard of against the Aggie defense last season.

Another defensive silver lining for the Maroon and White last year was the four sacks that they nabbed on Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, which proved to be a difference maker in the final score.

Texas A&M also stopped one of Arkansas' two fourth-down attempts, though they did allow 25 first downs and 527 total yards in last year's 45-42 win in Fayetteville.

Since conference play started in the 2026 season, the Aggie defense hasn't been as reliable as it was earlier in the year, but if A&M can use the statistical advantage in their favor, it could finally get them out of the blocks in SEC play.

The Aggies and Razorbacks kick off at 6:30 PM Saturday from Kyle Field.

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