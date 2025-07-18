Texas A&M Linebacker Taurean York Praises 'Warrior' Scooby Williams
Playing through an injury is not an uncommon thing in football or really any sport, at any level.
But still, at the end of the day, you're not feeling 100 percent, and that can still take a physical and emotional toll on an athlete, especially throughout the duration of an entire season.
And that's exactly what Texas A&M linebacker Scooby Williams had to go through during the 2024 season after suffering a torn meniscus just five plays into the season opener against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
York Says Williams "Never Complained" Through the Season
Despite being banged up for the year, the linebacker out of Birmingham, AL, still was able to total 43 tackles on the year, his first in College Station after transferring over from the Florida Gators. He also recovered a fumble in the win over Arkansas and even notched his first career interception in the Aggies' win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs last October.
And his fellow linebacker, defensive captain for the Aggies, Taurean York, had nothing but praise for the defender, as he told the press ahead of his appearance at the SEC Media Days.
"The "G" in "G.R.I.N.D." stands for grit, and it takes a lot of grit to go through the entire season knowing that you're banged up but still putting your best foot forward for the team," York said. "He never complained one time, he always went through practice and, of course, he had a little knee brace on or whatever, but to see him fight through that is what really made me happy to know that I've got a warrior playing beside me."
And through the pain and perseverance, Williams was awarded the Defensive Newcomer of the Year Award at the team's football awards ceremony last December.
As Mike Elko has said in the past, Williams and Taurean York made quite the duo behind the A&M defensive line last year, totaling 125 tackles between the two of them.
It will be more than interesting to see what Williams' production looks like in 2025 with a healthy meniscus, because if he can put up the numbers he did last season with one good meniscus, who knows how dominant he would be with two, as he heads into his second season with the Maroon and White.
Williams and the Aggies open up their 2025 season with a home defense of Kyle Field against the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, August 30.