Best Player at Every Offensive Position That Texas A&M Will Face in 2026

No conference had more players selected in the 2026 NFL draft than the SEC. With 87 players picked, it had nearly 20 more than the second-place Big Ten (68). Over one-third (34.0%) of all players drafted came from the SEC.

This season, the SEC is moving to a nine-game conference schedule, which will only make the path to a conference title more difficult. Texas A&M will face a gauntlet of potential future All-Americans and NFL superstars, some of whom are familiar, while others will be new to the scouting report.

Who Are the Best Offensive Players on Texas A&M’s 2026 Schedule?

Quarterback: Arch Manning, Texas

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Last season, Arch Manning was one of the best quarterbacks in the country during the last two months of the season. Texas dominated down the stretch as the Longhorns’ offense found its groove.

Manning quietly had one of the better seasons for a Texas quarterback, with over 3,100 passing yards and 37 total touchdowns with just seven interceptions. He rebounded from a slow start and showed the late-season pose you would expect from a player who spent multiple seasons waiting in the wings.

Against Texas A&M, Manning completed just 14 of his 29 passes for 179 yards and a passing score. He also ran the ball seven times for 53 yards and a touchdown in a 27–17 Texas victory that knocked Texas A&M out of the SEC title game.

There are multiple talented quarterbacks on Texas A&M’s schedule, including Sam Leavitt (LSU) and John Mateer (Oklahoma), and the Aggies will face Mateer and Manning back-to-back to close out the season.

Honorable Mention: Sam Leavitt, LSU

Running Back: Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy reacts to his first down pickup during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Jacksonville. Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This entry comes with an unfortunate caveat, as Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy was shot in the leg on May 10 at a concert in Laurel, Miss. His timeline for a return to the field is unclear, but his recovery is the priority.

Hardy is coming off one of the best seasons of any running back in college football. He ran for 1,560 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry and scoring 16 touchdowns for the Tigers. Jamal Roberts and Hardy form one of the best backfields in the country.

Last season, he and Roberts tore the Aggies up on the ground. Their explosive running style is a bad matchup for Texas A&M’s aggressive defense, and they combined for 219 yards on the ground. Each back scored a rushing touchdown, though Mizzou lost after quarterback Matt Zollers completed just seven of his 22 pass attempts.

Honorable Mention: Raleek Brown, Texas

Wide Receiver: Cam Coleman, Texas

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman makes a reception as Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III defends during the second quarter at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Texas A&M is well familiar with wide receiver Cam Coleman, but he will be wearing burnt orange this season. The star wide receiver transferred from Auburn to Texas, making the Longhorns' offense that much more threatening.

Coleman has played Texas A&M twice in his young career. As a freshman, he torched the Aggies for 128 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches in a double-overtime win for the Tigers. However, A&M got the better of Coleman and the Tigers in 2025, winning 16–10 and holding Coleman to four receptions for 18 yards.

Texas will pair Coleman with Ryan Wingo, one of the top returning wide receivers in the SEC. The Aggies play Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III the week before as well, a speedy pass catcher who could break any game open. Ryan Williams from Alabama is also a threat, though he had a quiet sophomore season.

Honorable Mention: Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

Tight End: Trey’Dez Green, LSU

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green runs the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Several of the SEC’s top tight ends were a part of the 2026 NFL draft, but LSU’s Trey’Dez Green is just a junior and was an All-SEC selection last season after recording 33 receptions for 433 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games.

Paired alongside a gun slinger in Leavitt, the former basketball star will get the chance to use his 6’7” frame to embarrass defenders. He recorded six receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown against the Aggies in 2025.

The rest of Texas A&M’s tight end competition is not the strongest, avoiding some of the top tight ends in the SEC due to the schedule. The Aggies have questions to answer at linebacker, which could make it difficult to match up against an elite tight end.

Honorable Mention: Jaden Platt, Arkansas

Offensive Line: Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Dominick Giudice at the line of scrimmage against the Central Arkansas Bears during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The SEC has several talented offensive linemen. Tackles Trevor Goosby (Texas) and Jordan Seaton (LSU) are proven talents, while Wendell Moe Jr. (Tennessee) and Coleton Price (Kentucky) anchor the interior.

However, only one SEC offensive line had a top-15 PFF pass-blocking and run-blocking grade in 2025: the Missouri Tigers. Tackle Cayden Green and guard Dominick Giudice formed one of the best tackle-guard duos in college football, but Giudice is kicking inside to center this season.

Returning starter Curtis Peagler is also a talented guard, and tackle Josh Atkins was a big addition from Arizona State, though an injury muddies his timeline.

With maulers up front and playmakers in the backfield, Missouri’s offensive line will be a difficult matchup for Texas A&M’s defensive front.

Honorable Mention: Texas Longhorns

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