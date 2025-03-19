Bills Open to Reunion With Texas A&M Aggies Legend?
Texas A&M Aggies legend Von Miller's time in Upstate New York may not be over after all.
The Buffalo Bills released Miller, 36, with three years left on his deal back on March 9. The eight-time Pro Bowler had 14 sacks in three seasons in Buffalo, including just six the past two seasons, and with his massive contract, his release was necessary for the Bills to do what they wanted to this offseason.
However, that doesn't necessarily mean that he'll be playing elsewhere this season. On Friday, Bills generala manager Brandon Beane revealed that the door is open for Miller to return on a cheaper deal.
"I had a very good conversation with (Miller) the day before we released him. Would never close the door on bringing him back, whether it's now, whether it's later in the spring or in season," Beane told reporters Friday, per the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. "Beyond his skillset on the field, he brought championship mentality to our team, to the guys. If he's not back he'd be missed in that standpoint for sure."
Buffalo bolstered its pass rush after releasing Miller by signing Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi in free agency. However, Hoecht and Ogunjobi have both received six-game suspensions for violating the league's PED policy, so the Bills will be shorthanded to start the season.
Miller could help with that problem, for the right price. The Bills freed up around $8.4 million in cap space by releasing Miller in the first place, so he'd probably need to sign for less than that for a reunion to make sense.
Miller's fall-off in production isn't entirely his fault. In 2022, he suffered a torn ACL on Thanksgiving that not only kept him out the rest of that season, but severly hampered him throughout 2023 as well. He bounced back slightly with six sacks in 2024, but he clearly isn't the dominant force he once was.
Still, the future Hall of Fame pass rusher has a bit of gas left in the tank, and maybe he could return to Buffalo after all.
"Tough deal, love Von. Really appreciate what he brought here," Beane said. "We all know his Year 1 really started off with a bang, made some clutch sacks for us to help close some games. Had the injury Year 2, not what he had hoped for. I felt last year really came back and did some good things."
