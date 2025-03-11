Texas A&M Aggie Involved in Major NFL Trade
A few Texas A&M Aggies have made headlines in the opening days of NFL Free Agency.
But on Tuesday, one former standout was involved in what might be the biggest move of the bunch yet.
According to reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Houston Texans are trading Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The two teams will also exchange picks, with Houston landing a 2026 sixth round selection, and the Eagles acquiring a 2026 fifth rounder.
"Another Texans trade: Houston is acquiring veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the Eagles in exchange for former first-round pick Kenyon Green, per DJ Bien-Aime and me," Schefter said on X. "Trade includes a pick swap with the Eagles getting a 2026 5th-round pick and the Texans getting a 2026 6th."
A former star for Texas A&M, Green was a two-time consensus All-American in 2020 and 2021, and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021 as well. The Atascocita (Humble, TX) product would go on to be selected with the No. 15 overall selection by the Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft, returning him home to the Houston area.
Once he got to the NFL, however, the struggles starterd for Green, earning the lowest grade among NFL guards as a rookie from Pro Football Focus at 37.7, and allowing 47 QB pressures, four sacks and 12 QB hits. He was almost one of the most penalized offensive linemen in the league that season.
Green then missed the entire 2023 season due to injury before returning for another rough season in 2024, where he rated 131st out of 135 guards with a 38.6 PFF Grade, allowing five sacks.
He will hope for a new start in Philadelphia, which exited the 2024 season with a Super Bowl title, as well as arguably the best performing offensive line in the NFL.
