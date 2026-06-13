Blue-Chip Texas A&M Target Ruled Ineligible Ahead of Senior Season

Texas A&M has received a lot of attention for its 2027 recruiting class. The Aggies currently have commitments from 20 players, including four athletes rated by at least one program as a five-star recruit.

Despite the successful recruiting class, the Aggies have remained aggressive. In-state cornerback John Meredith III is a player Texas A&M has pursued heavily, along with other top defensive prospects, but he has run into a snag in his recruitment.

According to multiple reports, he was ruled ineligible for his senior season by the University Interscholastic League (UIL), the governing body for Texas public school athletics. This ruling will have ripple effects for the consensus top-five recruit.

Why Was John Meredith III Ruled Ineligible by UIL?

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Meredith was set to transfer from Trinity High School in Euless, Texas, to North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas, for his senior season of football. He is currently ranked as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 2 recruit in the country by Rivals’ Industry Ranking.

However, the transfer was flagged for being for “athletic purposes.” Meredith was denied eligibility by a 5-2 vote at an 11-6A district executive committee (DEC) meeting on Thursday, June 11, according to Greg Riddle of The Dallas Morning News.

A DEC is composed of one administrator from each school in a UIL district and is formed to regulate the competition within the district. According to UIL’s website, DECs have “original jurisdiction over all eligibility questions within the district.”

The decision is not final; Meredith can appeal directly to the UIL’s state executive committee (SEC), composed of eight school administrators appointed by the Commissioner of the Texas Education Agency. However, Riddle reports that DEC results are hard to overturn.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Decisions like this are not uncommon. Class of 2027 quarterback Jacob Torres was ruled ineligible for the 2025 season for similar reasons after transferring from Centennial High School in Burleson, Texas, to North Crowley.

Another high-profile case came earlier this year, when Class of 2029 quarterback Bryson Kennedy transferred from Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas to Texas power Duncanville High School. He was ruled ineligible in May and returned to Little Rock Central for his sophomore season.

The ruling on Meredith’s eligibility surfaces while his recruitment heats up. The star defensive back is reportedly between Texas A&M and rival Texas, two powers in the Lone Star State. He visited College Station, Texas, on May 28 before his trip to Austin, Texas, on June 5. He has one stop left: Ohio State on June 19.

It is unclear whether or not the recent ruling will affect his recruitment process. In the past, the Aggies have stuck by their recruits.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receivers Demond Demas and Chase Lane, and running back Isaiah Spiller, celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In January 2019, wide receiver Demond Demas was ruled ineligible for his senior season under similar circumstances. He transferred from North Forest High School in Houston to Tomball High School, a school north of Houston. His former coach flagged the move, and the SEC upheld the DEC ruling.

Demas had already committed to Texas A&M in September 2018 and retained his five-star recruit status through the process. The Aggies stuck by Demas, who played two seasons for the maroon and white.

If Meredith is officially ruled ineligible by the SEC, it will be a blow for North Crowley, the 2024 state champions. It will also complicate his recruitment process, as he will be without a senior season of tape and development.

“It’s fine. It’s nothing too serious. We still have another appeal to go through, but it’s all in God’s hands. I’m not worried at all,” Meredith told Adam Gorney of Rivals.

Meredith is currently competing at the OT7 Finals, an elite spring 7-on-7 tournament that features some of the top prospects in the country. He was named by Rivals as the Day 1 MVP for his performance on June 12.

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