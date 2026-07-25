Texas A&M WR Mario Craver Leads Multiple Aggies on Preseason All-SEC Squad

The Texas A&M Aggies were well-represented on the 2026 Media Preseason All-SEC teams, named by the conference following the conclusion of SEC Football Media Days, and wide receiver Mario Craver was among the selections.

Craver, named to the First Team as an all-purpose threat and the Second Team as a wide receiver, was among four Aggies honored. Center Mark Nabou Jr. was also named to the Second Team. Defensive tackle DJ Hicks and wide receiver Terry Bussey, were named to the Third Team.

Mike Elko's squad has been projected to finish No. 4 in the SEC in the preseason media poll, behind the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, and Ole Miss Rebels, respectively. TAMU even got five votes to win the SEC Championship.

For a program looking to finally break through to national relevance after years of strong recruiting classes but lackluster on-field results, this is the kind of preseason hype you want. Of course, preseason hype is nothing new in College Station. Still, you'd hope the Aggies weren't flying under radars given the pedigree of their returning talent and notable transfer portal haul.

Mario Craver Gives Texas A&M a 'Dynamic, Explosive' Threat

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) and tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom (17) celebrate during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You know Craver is going to be put in positions to succeed because he has already been a high-usage threat, hovering around 40-50 snaps every game last season, but also because Elko fully recognizes what the former Clay-Chalkville (AL) star is capable of.

“He's one of the more explosive, dynamic slot receivers I've been able to be around. I think he does a really, really good job of creating separation," Elko said of Craver at SEC Media Days.

Craver projects to be a Kalif Raymond-type in the NFL, but in college, he's a matchup nightmare who could do more than run slot routes. His speed and ability to break tackles make him an ideal return threat who could immediately turn a game around.

We'll see plenty of Craver in 2026. Clearly, the panel that came up with the 2026 Media Preseason All-SEC Teams is ready to see him contribute throughout different phases of the game this fall.

Texas A&M Has Faith From the Media in Important Aspects of the Game

Texas A&M has one lineman from both sides of the ball and multiple special teams players who were honored by the media ahead of the 2026 campaign. You could say that Elko's squad is as well-balanced as they come in that regard. That doesn't necessarily indicate team success, though.

The special teams started becoming an issue late in the season last year. Trench play was strong all year, but four linemen left for the NFL draft in April. It's good to know that Elko has the respect of observers, but there needs to be team-wide consistency instead of just standout individual performances.

If the Aggies could supply that, the 2026 season could be another step forward for a program that's always on the doorstep of, but never invited inside of, college football's winner's circle.

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