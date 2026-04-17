What Mike Elko Said About Texas A&M's Strength of Schedule Concerns

The Texas A&M Aggies head into Year 3 of the Mike Elko era in College Station, and last season proved that Elko is the right coach for the job. In just his second season, Elko led the Aggies to a 10-3 record with an appearance in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Now, the Aggies and Elko will look to build on the success of the admittedly successful 2025 season, even though it came with a rough ending. And the Aggies have hit the ground running, as Elko has rebuilt his roster and looks to set a foundation for the fall through the remaining time in spring practice.

The gear up to the 2026 regular season is already well on its way, as the Aggies Maroon and White game is set for this weekend. Before that, head coach Mike Elko wants to set one thing straight about the Aggies schedule ahead of the Fall.

Mike Elko Talks About Last Season's Strength of Schedule

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a call during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In a recent interview with The Hardline with Corby Davidson, Bob Sturm, and Dave Lane, the Aggies head coach took the time to talk about all things currently revolving around the Aggies, whether it be spring ball, the upcoming 2026 season, and other topics.

One part of the interview that stuck out was when the Aggies 2026 schedule was brought up, as Elko was blunt about what he assumes will be the conversation surrounding the teams the Aggies take on this upcoming season.

"Here's what I want to do," Elko said. "I want to record this conversation so that next year, in November, when you guys are talking about how easy my schedule is, I want to be able to come back to it."

The feeling likely stems from the buzz that followed the Aggies throughout the 2025 season, during which they opened the year with an 11-0 record, which was Texas A&M's best start to a season since 1992. During that time, the Aggies knocked off Notre Dame in South Bend, LSU at Death Valley, and against a ranked Missouri team on the road.

Elko continued talking about the Aggies 2025 schedule and mentioned the things he was hearing about last season's schedule.

"I was having this same conversation last year," Elko said. "And people were saying, 'How are you ever going to go to LSU and go to Notre Dame and go to Missouri,' and then I got into the season, and all anyone was talking about was how I wasn't playing anyone."

Those who questioned the Aggies' schedule a season ago won't be able to say the same when taking a look at Texas A&M's 2026 schedule. The Aggies head out on the road to take on LSU, Alabama, and Oklahoma while hosting Tennessee and Texas.

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