Breaking Down The Citadel’s Strength and Weakness

For everything, there is a season, and with the time Texas A&M and The Citadel is entering right now, there are going to be strengths and weaknesses entering the 2026-27 campaign.

The Bulldogs are going to travel to Aggieland in mid-October, and when the football program prepares for and enters that game, the coaching staff will try to address the strengths and weaknesses it faces in head coach Mike Elko’s crew.

Texas A&M is going to need to find ways to expose the weaknesses and recognize that this group is capable of plenty of strengths. It is all going to come down to how the offense and defense, and special teams address them.

Strength

Nov 8, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; The Citadel Bulldogs quarterback Quentin Hayes (17) runs the ball as Mississippi Rebels linebacker Tyler Banks (38) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Running the football. The Citadel is widely known for being able to run the ball effectively by handing it off to its running backs, who are smart and disciplined once they have the ball. There are plenty of options the coaches have to offer their opponents, and this will be one of those matches showcased in front of a ton of hungry fans ready to witness a win.

For the Bulldogs, their running backs are likely to be asked a lot, as establishing the rush attack might open up the game and be one of the only ways they might escape with a win. Their best options are either Cooper Johns, Sebastien Boyle, or Rhyder Poppell. Last year, a total of 2854 yards were recorded on the ground, averaging over 200 yards per game. This is likely their best strength, and the question is whether the Aggies can answer.

Weakness

Too many yards allowed. This has stung The Citadel, as it was an issue last year, which made it hard to get the ball into the hands of the offense to go to work. Looking at what happened last year under defensive coordinator Raleigh Jackson, it wasn't the prettiest: 418.5 yards per game allowed, with 2000.7 rush yards and 217.8 passing yards allowed. Not great.

Those numbers have to improve this season, and luckily, there are plenty of matchups before running into the Aggies that they have to figure out and come up with a game plan to stop this dangerous offense, which will be called by newly promoted offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins. There are a handful of Bulldogs' defensive players who will be heavily involved and must step up. It’s got to be men like Nick Mirabella and Chris Benton who create the momentum and stop the home team from gaining confidence.

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