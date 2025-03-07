'Ugly' Forecast Ahead For Myles Garrett and Cleveland Browns?
Even after a public trade request was made by Myles Garrett. The Cleveland Browns trading away the Texas A&M Aggies legend still isn't a foregone conclusion.
Even in the immediate aftermath of Garrett's request, there were reports that the Browns had no intentions of trading their star edge rusher. And even now, weeks later, the latest indication is that the Browns and general manager Andrew Berry haven't had a change of heart. And neither has Garrett.
This has led to the belief that this breakup between the Browns and their former No. 1 overall pick could get "ugly" as ESPN insider Adam Schefter recently explained.
“This is a text I got last week, ‘Myles is not open to discussing a contract extension with Cleveland," Schefter said recently on The Pat McAfee Show. "This has nothing to do with money. He wants to go win, and he wants to go to a place he feels he has a shot at doing that immediately. ...
“But the process of getting there is going to be very tense, very complicated and very ugly. I don’t know how far he’s willing to push it. It is one thing to say he’s not willing to talk about an extension with Cleveland, he wants to go to a place that wins. ... All we know is the Browns have been unwilling to budge, the situation with Myles is he’s not interested in signing an extension.”
While Garrett has publicly made it known that he wants to go elsewhere. The Browns are under no obligation to fulfill his request. The Browns seemingly have most of the leverage at the moment. After signing a five-year $125 million extension in 2020, Garrett is only under contract in Cleveland for two more seasons.
Keeping a disgruntled star may cause more issues. The Browns could very well decide that trading away Garrett doesn't fit with their plans for the next two seasons. Or, there is the possibility that all of this talk of holding onto Garrett is just posturing by the Browns, so they can maximize a potential return in a trade.
After a career in College Station where he totaled 32.5 sacks in three seasons with the Aggies, Garrett's dominance has translated to the NFL.
After completing his eighth season, Garrett now has 352 total tackles, 102.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 17 pass breakups, three blocked kicks, and one touchdown. He is currently No. 38 on the NFL's official all-time sack leaders list that dates back to 1982.
And while all of that success has come in Cleveland. It hasn't translated into postseason success, which is at the crux of Garrett's desire to leave. At 29 years old he is in chase of a Lombardi Trophy.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS: