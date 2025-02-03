All Aggies

Myles Garrett Requests Trade From Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns defensive end and former Texas A&M Aggies star Myles Garrett has requested a trade.

Zach Dimmitt

Nov 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
One of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL wants out of Cleveland.

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett officially requested to be traded in a statement released Monday. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft just finished his eighth season with the Browns.

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) warms up before the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Here's his statement, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

"As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl- and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today. While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."

Garrett played college ball for the Texas A&M Aggies where he tallied up 32.5 sacks during his three seasons in College Station.

As he heads into his ninth season in the NFL, Garrett has played in 117 career regular-season games while posting 352 total tackles, 102.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 17 pass breakups, three blocked kicks and one touchdown.

