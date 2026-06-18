Can Bryce Perry-Wright Make an Instant Impression at Texas A&M?

Following a historic season in 2025, Mike Elko and Texas A&M lost a program-high 10 players to the 2026 NFL Draft, including notable defensive contributors such as Cashius Howell, Tyler Onyedim and Albert Regis.

Aside from on-field talent, the Aggies underwent significant staff turnover, promoting both Holmon Wiggins and Lyle Hemphill after losing coordinators on either side of the ball.

In 2026, Texas A&M will open its season against Missouri State on Labor Day weekend, with a reloaded roster featuring veteran talent and impact transfer additions. But behind the scenes, Elko continues to invest in the program’s future, landing a high school prospect with the potential to contribute from Day 1.

Texas A&M Adds Four-Star Defensive Lineman Bryce Perry-Wright to 2026 Roster

Lyle Hemphill coaches his defense on the sidelines at James Madison University. | James Madison University Athletics

At 6-foot-2, 253 pounds, Bryce Perry-Wright joins Elko’s roster with an athletic arsenal capable of driving results from the get-go.

As the No. 7-ranked defensive lineman in the 2026 class, Perry-Wright committed to A&M on July 5, 2025, over esteemed programs such as Clemson, Georgia, Michigan and Texas.

Out of Buford, Georgia, Perry-Wright joins Elko’s roster as a projected second to third-round pick, with significant comparison to Nic Scourton.

Over the course of his senior season at Buford High School, Perry-Wright served as a key contributor to the Wolves’ undefeated Georgia 6A State Championship title run, recording 106 tackles, including 17 tackles for loss, 27 quarterback hits, seven sacks and three forced fumbles.

As an underclassman, the Buford native participated in the Navy All-American Bowl, climbing as high as the No.1-ranked player in the MaxPreps Top 25. Other notable high school achievements a Georgia 6A State Quartfinals playoff appearance in 2023, followed by a semifinal appearance in 2024.

While Perry-Wright's production speaks for itself, his value to A&M extends beyond the stat sheet. The four-star prospect possesses many of the traits Hemphill has emphasized since taking over the Aggies' defense.

“You have to be fundamentally sound,” Hemphill said in a spring availability on March 17. “We have to become fundamentally better tacklers … pursuers of the ball … better at taking the ball away. Those are the things that great defenses do. They don’t miss tackles, they don’t drop interceptions, they don’t just sack the quarterback — they sack-fumble the quarterback.”

Beyond his ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks, Perry-Wright’s history at Buford High School suggests he already possesses the disruptive mentality Hemphill hopes to cultivate throughout A&M’s defense.

“We have to force more fumbles,” Hemphill said. “We had 40-some-odd sacks, but didn’t have enough sack fumbles … the amount of quarterback sacks that turn into quarterback fumbles, strip sacks, it's unbelievable. We've got to get that number increased.”

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