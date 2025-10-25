Can Texas A&M Continue to Hold LSU's Rushing Attack in Check?
Texas A&M football and its defense have held down the fort against Southeastern Conference competition, holding its first three opponents to just three third-down conversions. However, a road contest against Arkansas exposed a hole in the dam, as the Aggies surrendered over 200 yards on the ground.
Luckily for the Maroon and White, head coach Mike Elko rarely lets a lingering issue rear its ugly head more than twice as the commander-in-chief of the Aggie program, and will look to right their previous wrongs. On that note, the LSU Tigers may pose themselves as the perfect opponent to get back on track.
Entering their home matchup with the Aggies, the Tigers have yet to produce a 100-yard rusher in their seven games so far, including just 135 yards rushing in a 56-10 blowout of Southeastern Louisiana. Now against defensive tackle Albert Regis and Co., LSU is in for some tough sledding, indeed.
Hold The Line!
The Aggies' defense has operated at an elite level for the better part of the 2025 season, already collecting 21 sacks so far after tallying 24 in the previous season. Their pass rush will be essential in seizing victory, as forcing the Tigers to be one-dimensional will help the Maroon and White pin their ears back and take on each series with confidence.
A&M has already corralled a high-profile SEC rusher in running back Fluff Bothwell, who barely eclipsed 60 yards in a 31-9 defeat at the hands of the Aggies. The Tigers' leading back, running back Caden Durham, is a Texas native and will be hungry to take down a home-state team.
While Durham is surely talented, a large part of LSU's 5-2 record has to do with its inability to score big against FBS opponents. The Tigers' highest point total against FBS opponents this year is just 24, while the Aggies are averaging over 40 points on the road.
Nevertheless, rivalry games tend to bring out the best effort of any squad, and it will be no easy effort from either the Aggies or the Tigers. But with Regis and defensive end Cashius Howell playing at their true potential, the scales could tip to the visiting side.
When combining the prowess of the Aggies' dangerous offense and a strong effort from their defense, a pass-heavy Tiger squad may present the perfect opportunity for A&M to continue its legendary start to their 2025 campaign.